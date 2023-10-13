Flood Sweeps Away Female School Student In Imo

It was indeed a sad Thursday as witnesses to the tragic scene of an SS3 student of Imo Girls College Owerri was swept off to death by the strong wave of yesterday’s flowing water left all in grieve mood after the victim was reported to have given up the ghost.

The deceased, according to report was coming back from school with three of her schoolmates yesterday afternoon when the tragic incident took place around Imo government house roundabout.

A POS operator who spoke to our reporter said confusion started when the four girls got to a point where flood had covered the land surface and unknowingly to them, there was an open drainage manhole in front of a Union bank within the Government House axis.

She continued, “I saw them arguing which path they would match on. I was waiting for the rain to stop so I can go back to my umbrella shop. The heavy flood had already carried my umbrella. The girls argued for some minutes while still stucked in the rain. But it was impossible to know the best path to match on for rain has covered the place.”Immediately she took her second step, the heavy flood swept her off her feet, forcing her into the deep drainage.

Her school bag floated on the surface of the water. Her friends started shouting for help.”By the time people rushed to big manhole in front of the Government House, the flood had already transported her down to Nworie River some good Samaritans obstructed her from being flushed into the river.

She was actually breathing at the time she was rescued but when she was taken to Umezuruike Hospital in Owerri, the doctor administered on her and referred her to the Federal Medical Center Owerri. But before then, she has died.

“Meanwhile, some residents within that axis have called on the government of Imo state to cage up the manhole with iron which can still allow easy flow of water and hold unsuspecting victims in case of any eventuality. Some also urged the Union bank or good-spirited individuals to take up the challenge as the remedial work, they said, will not cost more than a fortune. They lamented that more of the ugly incidents may reoccur in future if the manhole is left unclosed.