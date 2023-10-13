Nov 11 2023 Guber Election: Shut Down Of Imo Over Campaign Flag-off, Sign Of Uzodimma’s Goodwill, Says Arodiogbu

•As VP, Governors, APC Nat, Zonal Officers Grace Event

By Onyekachi Eze

Activities have been set in motion for the commencement of campaigns for the Imo State governorship candidate under the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC for the November 11, 2023 election, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Owerri, the Imo State Capital was beehive of activities on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 as Uzodimma’s campaign was flagged off.

It is not out of place to say that the flag-off was the mother of all Campaign flag-offs among other candidates in the race.

The over forty-five thousand sitting capacity of the Dan Anyiam Stadium was filled to its brim with the presence of political bigwigs drawn across the Nation.

The event officially marked the campaign take off of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term race and his female running mate, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru.

In his overall assessment of the event, an Imo State born South East National Vice Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu described the flag-off as mother of all flag-offs, in the history of the State.

Dr. Arodiogbu asserted that Governor Uzodimma is a gold fish that has no hiding place, whose indelible human, capital and infrastructural inputs since January 2020 he came onboard has remained insurmountable.

Arodiogbu explained that the presence of over 16 Governors at the Dan Anyiam Stadium for the flag-off should send a red flag to opposition parties.

Adding that Imo State is undisputably an APC State given by Uzodimma’s good legacies.

In a special note, he commended the Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima for his presence who stood at the instance of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The South East Officer added that the good leadership example set at the Presidency and Federal Government is being replicated at the States, and Imo as a pace setter.

The National Working Committee of the APC led by the Chairman, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje were warmly congratulated for showing Presence in solidarity to Uzodimma’s re-election bid.

The Zonal Officers, State Officers and esteem Members of the Party were not forgotten, as Dr. Arodiogbu sent his greetings for their participation.

In a related development, he lauded Ndi Imo for choosing the right path through their unalloyed support for the APC’s Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Arodiogbu enjoined them to be wary of political deceptors seeking to be elected, as he pointed out that among all, Uzodimma stands tall in all ramifications.

He reminded the Imo electorates that the good governance of Uzodimma extends beyond the nook and crannies of the State; they can see and feel the projects.

However, he asked them to reciprocate the governor’s kind gestures by supporting and voting him in the November 11, 2023 election.

He maintained that what should matter is one’s vision and readiness to work, which he said Uzodimma has worked beyond all expectations.

“A vote for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term is a vote for consolidation of his good governance, policies and projects.

“Regardless of the challenges, he remained resolute. No other person can do it better except Onwa Oyoko. No wonder the people trooped out en masse to witness the all inclusive event”.