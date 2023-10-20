Ahead Imo Guber: Akarachi Amadi Donates 14 Vehicles To Boost Uzodimma Campaign Train

.As YouthFul Lawmaker Fulfills Promise To Mbaike Electorate

The very young and enterprising Lawmaker for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon Akarachi Amadi has continued to express his loyalty and support to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, following donation of 14 vehicles in support of campaign movements for the reelection of the Governor.

This undying support was made known recently at an event where he set a mind-boggling competition in MBAIKE; of mega prizes which would be projects to be first sited in any booth, Ward or LGA that would poll the highest number of votes in their domain for Uzodimma in the forthcoming November 11, 2023 guber election.

In his words;

“The fight for Douglas House is not a child’s play. Governor Hope Uzodimma has transformed the State for good. The return of Gov Uzodimma come November 11, is a collective responsibility and sacrosanct”.

The APC Deputy Guber running mate for the upcoming election, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru in citing good parental upbringing charged parents to train their children properly and with the fear of God, pointing out that Akarachi has shown such attributes of a good parental upbringing.

She opined, “Akarachi, you are a son people are proud of. Previously, people don’t fulfill their campaign promises, unlike what is being seen now in no less than 3 months. This is amazing, I haven’t seen this type before. It clearly shows he comes from a Family with pedigree”.

Commenting on their race, Mrs. Ekomaru revealed that the four year second term of Governor Uzodimma will be for consolidation of the projects and policies he had set in motion, pointing out that a vote for Uzodimma is a vote for more Shared Prosperity.

The arena was more electrified when Hon Akarachi announced and donated 14 Sienna buses, and 1 highlander jeep in support of Uzodimma’s re-election bid.

Handing over the keys, Prince Charls Amadi announced that the vehicles are to aid the smooth operation in galvanizing supports and votes for the governor in the forthcoming poll.

Meanwhile, as a true patriot and in line with his campaign promises towards his constituents, the youthful Federal Lawmaker representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly (Reps), Abuja, Hon Engr. Akarachi Amadi has been adored and reverenced so highly as a politician with pedigree.

The very passionate and benevolent game changer is believed to have endeared himself to the heart of the people for matching his words with actions.

Reports gathered suggests that at an event recently, the elated constituents professed that in less than three months of his inauguration into the 10th National Assembly, he has redefined effective representation through an exemplified fulfilment of campaign promises made to the booths and Wards in Mbaike (Mbaitoli/Ikeduru) Federal Constituency.

It was further observed that the above expressions were made at the Central School Field, Ikeduru on Friday October 13, 2023 during an interactive moment between the Reps Member, Akarachi and his MBAIKE Constituents.

The event was heralded by the handing over of twenty-one motorcycles to the best performed booths, and a monetized Sienna vehicles to the best performed Ward during the recently held 2023 election that saw to the APC victory in the exercise.

Testifying to the mind blowing instant performance, Hon Jonhleoba Iheoha, the member representing Ikeduru in the Imo State House of Assembly in his opening speech commended Hon Akarachi for fulfilling his promise, stressing that so far, he has proved to be a man whose words can be trusted.

In view of the yet to be delivered judgement on the Election Petitions Tribunal case, Iheoha prayed that Akarachi comes out triumphant so as to further validate that Mbaike people massively voted for APC in the last election.

Cementing the testimony, the Ikeduru Sole Administrator, Very Rev CNN Nwanebu in his statement submitted that Mbaike people did not make any mistake when they trooped out en masse and voted pro-rata for APC, adding that, Akarachi will not relent at giving effective representation, an act he said had been imbedded in him even before he emerged a Federal Lawmaker.

The SOLAD seized the opportunity to advocate for the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the November 11 Guber election.

Not supposed at his son’s scintillating performance, Father to Akarachi who was eulogized as the operational Leader, Prince Charls Amadi had acknowledged the guests for their presence. He enthused, “I am just like John De Baptist who has come to prepare a way for this greater opportunity”.

Charlvon tasked them on support for Uzodimma’s second term, reiterating that the Imo Charter of Equity has come to stay, which will simultaneously enable an Owerri zone person to succeed Uzodimma who is from Orlu Zone after 2027.

He added that they owe Uzodimma their votes come November election as a means of saying thank you for all his good gestures to Mbaike and Imo State in general.

In his very humble and servant Responds, Hon Akarachi Amadi in appreciated the growing supports before, during and after the electioneering period disclosed that he has come to fulfill a promise he made to them during his campaigns, which states that any booth that won the highest number of votes wins a motorcycle, and for Wards, it will be a Sienna Car.

“By the special grace of God, today has been the day I have been waiting for. To address you not as a candidate but as an Honorable Member representing the good people of MBAIKE. It is a day that God has made and I am glad in it. A day we have an incoming Deputy governor, a woman of impeccable character, a woman that has served her God and still serving her God.

“Today is a day I have come to fulfill the promises I made to booths and Wards. Hear me, Akarachi is a son of promise. I don’t take my promises lightly, and the God that has given me the victory to go and represent you at the House of Representatives has been faithful. Akarachi is in Abuja not just to represent Mbaike but to be the strongest, youngest voice. And you know, when a young person speaks, it must be heard.

“There is no promise I made that I have not kept. I will bring back what belongs to Mbaike to them. Already, plans to locate a school at Ubommiri, road at Avuvu are underway”.