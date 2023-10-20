Nzuko Owere To Hold Rally In Support of Uzodonma’s Re-election

. Endorses Imo Charter Of Equity

A non Political Organization by name, Nzuko Owere General Assembly will on Sunday, October 22,2023 hold a grand rally for the reelection of Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

According to a release signed by Hon Dan Ikpeazu(National President) Chief Fidel Onyeneke(Chairman BoT) Nze Ray Emeana(Chairman Central Planning Committee) and Vincent Amadi(Sec Central Planning Committee) the event will take place on Sunday, October 22,2023 at Agbala Community Primarily School Ground, Owerri North LGA, Imo State. Time is 11am.

The Organization said that it is holding the rally to endorse the Imo Charter of Equity recently signed by the three Geopolitical Zones of Imo State to support peaceful rotation of Imo Governorship Seat among the three Zones: Okigwe, Owerri and Orlu.

Nzuko Owere made up of Indigenes of Owerri North, Owerri West and Owerri Municipality said that Imo Governorship of Owerri Zone extraction would be easily realized if Governor Uzodinma is reelected so that he will use his influence as an incumbent and facilitate the Charter of Equity by handing over to Owerri Zone in 2027.

“Nzuko Owere is highly conscious of the importance of Owerri to producing a Governor and confident that the Charter of Equity which has got the buy-in of the incumbent Governor and Leadership of the three Geopolitical blocs in the State will collectively aid our aspiration and work with us to achieve our goal in 2027” the Organization assured.

It therefore called on Owerri People and entire Imo populace to troop out in their mass on Sunday, October 22,2023 and partake in the epic event that will usher in perpetual peace, justice, Equity and development in Imo State.