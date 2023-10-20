LP Guber Candidature Imolites Jubilate As Supreme Court Settles For Ukaegbu

It is now abundantly clear that the apex court , Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has finally and documentarily, quashed Senator Athan Nneji Achonu’s ambition to become the next governor of Imo state by bluntly, dismissing his appeal challenging the candidacy of Chief Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu (Ikenga) who had earlier, been certified as the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the November 11,2023 Imo state governorship election by a federal High Court and the Appeal Court respectively.

Following this development, there have been widespread jubilations across the entire state among concerned people of different ages and all walks of life, particularly, the teaming faithfuls and admirers of the Labour Party. The jubilant Imolites who were spotted at different towns and streets of major cities of the state described the inclusion of Chief Joseph Ukaegbu’s name in the final list of guber contestants as a restoration of hope to the people. The concerned Imolites whose happiness knew no bounds as they spoke to news men with enthusiasm, had before now, made clarion calls, urging the Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to as a matter of justice, equity, fairness and decency, upload the name of Chief Joseph Ukaegbu as the rightful governorship candidate for the LP in Imo state.

Calling on INEC to waste no further time in listing Joseph Ukaegbu as one of the contestants for Imo state governorship seat, in view of the fact that the election date is fast approaching, the concerned citizens charged the electoral body not to act in a manner that would portray it as a biased umpire.

Expressing concern on the political climate as it affects the LP in Imo state right now, Comrade Nosike Nwaogu, a human rights activist, Kingsley Umeh, a legal practitioner, Chiboka Ibe, a civil servant, Kyrian Amadi, a political science student and Ndukwu Alex, a trader, among others, commended INEC for finally bowing to the dictate of the law of the land and the wish of the people.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has acted wisely and the LP candidate can now flag off his electioneering campaign as the name of Athan Achonu has been substituted with Chief Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu . This is the justice Imolites are expected. The time is running out and November 11 is fast approaching. We don’t want anything that would place any one of the political parties at disadvantage. The governorship election in Imo state should be free and fair. Every contestant should have level playing ground”, the concerned Imolites stated.

The concerned citizens who commended Chief Ukaegbu Joseph (Ikenga) for his patience and respect for the rule of law, urged him not to entertain fears but to move ahead with his electioneering campaigns instantly.