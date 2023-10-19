Arodiogbu Explains Why APC Petitioned Appeal Court Tribunal

•Cautions Ikenga Ugochinyere To Leave Uzodimma Alone

As anxiety continues to grow in Imo State over ripples surrounding the cases of Election Petitions Tribunal receiving attention at the Appeal Court, the National Vice Chairman (South East Zone) of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu has opened up to give reasons behind the ruling party’s kick against the Appeal Court Judges.

Trumpeta learnt that there was a halt in the proceedings of the Appeal handling Tribunal Cases of National Assembly members from Imo State holding in Lagos.

From what was observed, top APC leaders from the zone had in a petition to the President of the Court of Appeal complained against a partial and adverse appeal panel raised for the matter.

Adducing reasons for the petition which pointed accusing fingers at the opposition PDP, Dr Arodiogbu disclosed that their petition against the Appeal Court Judges marked to adjudicate on the matter stems from the alleged comments of the Member Representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Hon Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, popularly known as Ikenga, who was sacked by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal before he went to Appeal.

Arodiogbu accused Ikenga of allegedly uttering comments indicating his party, the PDP who suffered loses during the EPT would recover and win at the appeal.

This newspaper recalls that apart from the Ikenga who lost at the EPT that sat in Mararaba, Nassarawa state, the PDP member who won the Ihitte Uboma/Obowo/ Ehime Mbano Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Jonas Okeke was also sacked while APC’s Chike Okafor was declared winner.

But as the proceedings for the appeal gets underway, the APC who suspected foul play arising from alleged comments credited to Ikenga petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal.

Dr Arodiogbu claimed that both intelligent reports and words from the PDP leaders including social media platform posts indicated that Ikenga allegedly made comments suggesting that party members shouldn’t be scared of their loses in the ETP adding that they would secure victory at the Appeal Court.

The allegations above, Trumpeta learnt was also included as part of the Petition forwarded to the President of the Appeal Court where the APC further complained that the confidence Ikenga allegedly showcased may not be unconnected to the fact that the Judges for the Appeal are from PDP controlled states of Taraba and Bayelsa.

Speaking further on the matter, the APC Vice Chairman, South East Zone said that he can produce enough witnesses to attest to the alleged assertion from Ikenga hence the petition to the Court of Appeal President.

“I can attest that Ugochinyere actually said what I presented in my petition. I have Witnesses to this effect hence the petition” Arodiogbu added.

The APC chieftain said that it’s absolutely wrong and amounts to theatre of absurdities to link the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma into the matter adding that as Zonal Chairman of APC in the South East and from Ideato he has his ears on the ground and very much aware of the developments regarding how PDP and Ikenga are allegedly plotting to manipulate the Appeal Court to achieve victory.