Ogueri Hosts Isiala Mbano Youths Over  Uzodimma’s Re-Election Bid

A well refined Medical Doctor cum politician, Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri has hosted some youths of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State for Senator Hope Uzodimma’s re-election on November 11 gubernatorial election.

The big hosting which took place at Jugos Royal Hotel Owerri on Monday, attracted many youths of Isiala Mbano.

The youths, through their coordinator, Dr. Austin Emele said that they were so joyous to be hosted by Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri, adding that he has really taken his support for Gov. Uzodimma’s re-election to the youths.

He noted that they will surely support and vote for Senator Hope Uzodimma on the November 11 gubernatorial election because Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri has really made them believe that Hope Uzodimma will totally transform the state in his second term.

Emele maintained that Gov Uzodimma has really performed well in this his first regime, stressing that he believes that he will do more in his second tenure.

The youths described Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri as a decent and refined politician who always believe in good governance, adding that his support for Gov Uzodimma has facilitated them to drummed their total support for Gov. Hope Uzodimma.

Addressing them online, Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri thanked them for honouring his invitation.

He informed them that Senator Hope Uzodimma really means well for the youths, adding that the youths will benefit tremendously in his second term.

The Okohia in the Isiala Mbano born great physician urged the youths to massively vote for Senator Hope Uzodimma on the November 11 gubernatorial election, noting that they will not regret re-electing him