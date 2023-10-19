Flag-Off Campaign:  ALGON Boss Oru West Chairman Calls For Firm Support To Uzodimma’s 2nd Term

As the November 11 2023 gubernatorial election in Imo State comes closer, the Sole Administrator of Oru West Local Government Area and Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Imo State Chapter, Adm. Willie TC Okolieogwo, has called on Imo people to firmly support the reelection process of APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Okolieogwo made the call in an interview with journalists during the Flag-Off political campaign held at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, last week.

He appealed to youths, men and women including visitors in the state to reasonably discard negativity and unconstructive criticism, shun sentiments, bury their grievances, work in one accord irrespective of political parties affiliations, zone, consider, thoughtfully, the overwhelming democratic records of achievements of the 3R led administration being superintended by Uzodimma and give him another mandate in office as governor.

Okolieogwo, a vibrant politician and valued son of Oru West, added that when Uzodimma is voted in for the second term, he would be enabled to intensify good governance for improved social and economic advancement in the state.

He postulated that “Uzodimma is a man of vision whose political agenda is geared to render effective democratic governance to the people with the view to strengthening development thereby enhance peace, comfort, conviviality, security and progress”.

The Imo ALGON Chairman pointed out that good governance/effective leadership had been redefined in Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodimma who he described as a man of the people who loves humanity, fears God.

Okoliegwo who is an ardent apostle of Shared Prosperity led government, observed that the Governor has done quality roads in Orlu, Okigwe, Owerri Zones, constructed bridges, rural/urban roads, built quality general hospitals in Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru East, trained over 5,000 youths on digital skills (who were empowered with laptop computers), pays teachers/civil servants and pensioners regularly, rebuilt Ekeukwu Owere Market, revamped Adapalm, Ohaji, upgraded FMC Owerri to Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri, Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri to Federal University of Education Owerri, among other numerous remarkable achievements, feats he said are encouraging peace, relaxation, socialization and resourcefulness/commercial activities in the state.

Okolieogwo did not mince word as he called on the entire people of Imo State to come out en masse and cast their ballots (votes) to Uzodimma so that goodness, peace, security and development would be advanced for the edification of Imo State, a land he said is blessed.