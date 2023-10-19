Aboh Mbaise Community, Uvuru Unveils Two Projects, As PG Nnaji Thanks God  

By Okey Alozie

History was made in Uvuru Town in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State Saturday 14th of October 2023.

It was on that day that the unveiling of the new Orie Uvuru Modern Market Design and the commissioning of two Ultra Modern Toilet facilities at Orie Uvuru took place.

Report has it that Orie Uvuru, from all indications has not received any significant attention from the Governments in Imo State and this has adversely affected the economy of the people of the Area including the internally generated revenue.

Hon Ben Chimaroke Benedict Nnaji, the Town Union President General in his speech revealed that Uvuru community is initiating the remodeling of traditional markets with the view of making them a development hub of the people. The PG also called on the government to partner with the Town Union (UCDU) in actualizing the rebuilding of the Orie Uvuru Market and the use as a pilot market for the transformation of rural communities.

PG Nnaji also called on the Traditional Rulers, politicians, business moguls and other notable persons in the area to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to help out.

He said the two Ultra Modern toilet facilities commissioned will solve the problem of open defecation which according to him spreads infections. He warned that anybody caught in the act of open defecation from henceforth will have him or herself to be blame adding that the use of the toilet facilities for now will be free and after some weeks people will then pay a little money just for maintenance.

“These two Ultra Modern toilet facilities are sited at opposite ends of the market and this is a testament that the people of Uvuru are ready for the re-development of their market.

“Apart from the facilities serving the teaming market population of over 100% female, it will help to curb open defecation and encourage the washing of hands” the PG Nnaji also said.

Our Reporter who covered the event observed that all facilities that make up a modern toilet were provided. Each toilet facility is equipped with eight (8) water closets, wash hand basin inside the toilet lobbies, a shower, two urinary bowels, maintenance store and two (2) washing bays outside. Each toilet is also equipped with a borehole, overhead water storage Tank and connected to both public power source and generator.

People of all walks of life attended the occasion. The Imo State Commissioner for Home Land Security and Vigilante Affairs Hon Prince Dr Ugorji O. Ugorji and the Senator representing Owerri Zone in the Red Chambers of Federal Republic of Nigeria (Senate) Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa were Special Guest of Honours. The Traditional Rulers and Ezurueze Mbaise Leaders were also in attendance.