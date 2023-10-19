Nov 11 Imo Guber: Why  JohnJude  Okere Of ACCORD Party Is The Only Solution  

The November 11, 2023 Governorship election in Imo State is a dicey one considering the perilous state of affairs in the State occasioned by incompetent Political marauders masquerading as Leaders.

Of the avalanche of Socio, Political and Economic issues bedeviling

Imo State, the issue of equity in political power distribution must be addressed this time.

The Orlu political Zone has dominated the political space more than the other two zones of Okigwe and Owerri.

Therefore generally, it is believed and agreed that Owerri Zone should produce the next governor in the November 11 election.

As far as the concept of micro zoning is concerned, it is said that of the Mbaise bloc, Mbaike bloc and the Owerri/Ngor Okpala political bloc, only Owerri/Ngor Okpala bloc is yet to occupy the prime seat in Douglas House, Owerri.

Therefore the emergence of Ikenga John Jude Okere, an Ngor Okpala born Political Reformer on the platform of the ACCORD party is a welcome development, as his candidacy is not just for equity but also for competence and positive change in the political stratosphere of Imo .

Competence is a major issue in the governance in Imo and in the November 11 governorship election Ikenga JonJude Okere is the highly sought after because of his competence so that Imo reclaims her lost place among the comity of progressive States in Nigeria.

Imo is unarguably the most educationally advanced State in Nigeria based on the rankings of Nigeria University Commission NUC as confirmed by the number of WAEC, NECO and JAMB candidates she produces yearly. However, the current state of her Education sector is an aberration to say the least.

Only capable, competent Educational Entrepreneur like Ikenga JohnJude Okere can salvage the ugly situation.

Capacity and willingness on the part of the Leadership to tackle numerous issues in Imo like insecurity, rural underdevelopment, infrastructural decay, poor health sector and the general welfare of the people are major policy thrusts of Ikenga Okere

The Accord governorship candidate has mapped out policies, ways and means in his IMPACT IMO manifesto to tackle and bring about solutions: progress and peace in Imo when voted into office as Governor on November 11, 2023.

The personality, character, background and antecedents of Leaders and would be leaders are major issues not only in the forthcoming Governorship election but in Imo leadership realm.

Expectedly, Imo has suffered immeasurably as a result of incompetent Leaders, the reason John Jude Okere should come to the rescue now.

The November 11,2023 governorship election is a big opportunity for Imolites to extricate themselves from the strangle hold of stone age forces and choose a transparent man of character and candour in Ikenga Okere.

Hopefully, the emergence of the “IMPACT IMO” Visioner with total understanding of what governance means and its essence in the society, Imo is set for a renewal in its socio, political and economic life with Ikenga Okere as Governor.

John Jude Okere appeals to Imo Electorate to kindly vote for him and entrust Imo into the hands of an Educated Youth with experience in Economic Development.