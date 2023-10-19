Imo Guber 2023: James Esile’s Umucheke Kinsmen Settle For Uzodimma 

•As Lawmaker Assures of Democracy Dividends

By Onyekachi Eze

In his avowed determination of ensuring that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, sweeps all the polling booths in his Onuimo State Constituency in the forthcoming November 11, 2023 Imo gubernatorial election, the Imo State House of Assembly Member, Hon Uba James Esile has detailed his constituents reasons why they should queue behind the Senator Hope Uzodimma re-election bid.

Esile proffered a campaign based advise to them when the Umucheke Autonomous Community, jointly with the Umucheke Development Association, UDA, paid him a solidarity visit at the State Assembly complex on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Earlier, the President General of Umucheke Autonomous Community, Comrade Hyginus Ohazuruike doffed cap for Hon James Esile for living up to expectations in making sure that Onuimo is duly represented at both the State Assembly and in Government.

The PG was full of praises towards Governor Hope Uzodimma for his selfless services to humanity, especially by giving the Lawmakers which Esile is involved an enabling ground to thrive.

To this end, Ohazuruike revealed that come November 11, 2023, Umucheke Community will give him a one hundred percent votes.

Hon Patrick Chikezie, the State Assistant Secretary of APC professed that Onuimo State Constituency can now boast of having a representative in the person of Hon Esile.

He disclosed that, Esile triumphed regardless of all the hurdles, courtesy of God’s grace and his goodwill from the people.

Hence, Hon Patrick advised the Lawmaker to be wary of rumour mongers who may come to instigate against each other.

He added that the best approach to ensuring an effective representation is by being diplomatic and having the spirit of discernment.

Chief Joseph Okpara in his statement said this, “James Esile is my beloved son and brother. I am happy he won his case at the Tribunal. With the way he had started, chances for more positions are unabated”.

Speaking on Uzodimma’s second term, Okpara added, “I believe in Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Government. Before now, I don’t come to Owerri on my own vehicle due to bad roads. Spots like the Onuimo-Ekemele Owerri road, St Mary’s, Eze-elu, Ama Basil were no go area before, but now I can close eyes and drive down to Owerri. He has done so well and deserves second tenure”.

In further remarks, Chief Adolphus Obi from Umucheke-Okwe and the BOT Chairman of Umucheke Development Association eulogized his kinsman, the Legislator, for his open door policy.

He opined that they came to show their solidarity to him, as well as reaffirm their unflinching support to the present administration.

According to Dr. Obi, Ndi Imo and Onuimo people, in particular, would experience more dividends of democracy through the bills and motions Esile would be presenting on the floor of the House, and in return would help the Governor in executing more people oriented policies and projects in his second tenure.

“This is the time for governorship in Imo State, we are doing everything legally possible to ensure that APC wins by landslide in this governorship race; by so doing, our Lawmaker would continue to enjoy the harmonious relationship with the governor in giving us an effective representation”, Obi asserted.

Reacting, the visibly elated Uba James Esile expressed deep Joy for the good wishes and commendations.

He averred, “I came to serve, it is not about money, because God has been faithful to me. My priority in this life is to leave an everlasting legacy. What is important in life is human capital development, and believe me when I say that the best investment one can make is in promoting humanity.

“As the name sounds, “Fresh Air”, I am eager to inject life into people and anywhere I found myself”.

In a move geared towards tackling some of the challenges in the area, he promised to look into some of the dilapidated structures, like school buildings.

In canvassing for more support, Esile opined, “If at the end of my tenure I didn’t make any impact, it will be as if I never came to the House of Assembly”. Let us return the governor 100% in Umucheke, just as we polled the highest number of votes in the recently held polls.

“Uzodimma deserves all the votes, not even one should slip off. 11/11 is a must win”.

The visit was crowned with prayers offered by the Traditional Ruler of Umucheke Community, HRH Eze Isaac Ibeke (Cheke 11) on Esile and for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s victory.