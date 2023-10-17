IMO GRASSROOT MOVEMENT, MBAISE REDEMPTION FRONTIERS & HUMAN RIGHT GROUPS ALLIGN FOR NOV 11 GUBER ELECTION

..Insist On Credible Polls, Warns Against Result Manipulations, Intimidation of Electoral Officers

As part of the programs for the 13th October “INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR DISASTER RISK REDUCTION” held recently at Chris V Hotel auditorium, Mbaise in Imo State, the Spokesperson & Director of Communication, Hon Achonwa Amobichukwu has called for credible polls during the forthcoming November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship Election.

In his address during a press briefing he also warned against manipulation and intimidation of electoral officers.

“Distinguish Imolites, supporters of good governance, Human Right groups, stakeholders of Civil organizations and gentlemen of the press.

“Our state is going through an unprecedented adversity, misery & frustration which has literally exasperated citizenry.

“Such irritability could spark violence at the slightest provocations.

“Constant desecration of human lives, gruesome crimes and systematic decomposition of our human society.

“Reduction of risks in a volatile environment during electioneering and measures against social vices are paramount for a credible poll.

“We will not shelter any act of electoral malpractice of any kind, result manipulations and intimidation of electoral officers”, parts of his report read.

In his own remark, the Coordinator for

Owerri Okigwe Zones Great Alliance Youth, Dr Stanley Damian highlighted on the need for equity and level playing ground for all candidates during the forthcoming Guber election.

Reacting, the Convener and Ezinihitte LGA Coordinator for Human Rights Defenders, Hon Andyson Obani welcomed all stakeholders and acknowledged the laudable objectives put in place by the recently trainined ICT Partners.

He however requested them to intensify social engagement with Imolites for a safer environment devoid of risks.