IMO BORN AMBASSADOR, TOCHIL NWANERI HONOURED WITH LIFE TIME HUMANITARIAN GLOBAL PEACE AWARD IN NEW YORK, USA

By Onyekachi Eze

For an exceptional service delivery and his numerous contributions towards the growth of humanity, an Imo State born Ambassador, Tochil G. Nwaneri has been decorated in far away New York City, United States of America, USA.

Ambassador Tochil Nwaneri is the CEO, Tochil Group, a diplomat and business mogul from Amiri, in the Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nigeria.

Last week Saturday, October 14, 2023, the successful business tycoon of the Nwaneri dynasty was ennobled with a Life Time Humanitarian Global Peace Award by the foremost Art 4 Peace Awards (Beverly Hills), New York.

It was part of the events that heralded the Royal Business Summit as organized by the Founders of Art 4 Peace Awards, Dame Munni Irone and Dr. Roshal, respectively.

Report has it that Ambassador Tochil bagged the honour in view of his tremendous imprints to the affairs and growth of humanity.

An attribute which cuts across the globe; regardless of status, religion, age or tribal differences.

Further reiterating on Tochil’s exemplary lifestyle, he was eulogized for his simplicity aptly embedded in humility.

His Philanthropic lifestyle no doubt played a vital role which has eventually won him the International recognition of such magnitude.