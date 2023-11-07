ALGON 2018 Assures Uzodinma Of Support For Second Term Bid

.Denies Backing SamJones

The 2018 ALGON has said that it has never given support to Sam Daddy and his governorship election.

In an interview in Owerri, the group said that those that went to Sam Daddy are not real members of ALGON 2018 rather hired people.

ALGON 2018 have given their unflinching support for Senator Hope Uzodinma’s second term bid. And we have no reason to shift our support base.

I Hon Chinwe Obinna former executive chairman of Ngor Okpuala and ALGON 2018 reaffirm that ALGON 2018 members cannot and could not have shifted their support base for any reason.

We are not traders neither are we buyers rather our support is based on commitment of the governor towards Imo development.

We are calling on ALGON 2018 and Imo people to discountenance what is trending in the media that ALGON is supporting SamJones project.

The Governor is paying civil servants as at when due. Has dualized many roads in the state and making frantic efforts to alleviate the problems of the suffering masses.

We should not forget in a hurry that the harsh economic situation in the state is a national problem which our Governor and his team is doing everything humanly possible to alleviate.

We once again reassure the Governor of our unflinching support in the uncoming 11th November Governorship election. And has tasked all 2018 Algon members, including councillors, supervisors, aids and other Imolites to come out enmass on the 11/11 2023 and vote for APC.

And will hereby warn the mischief makers who are using the name of 2018 ALGON to curry favor from other political parties to desist henceforth for they are not real members of 2018 ALGON.

Finally, our support for Senator Hope Uzodinma is total and cannot be compromised.

In a related development the technical leader of the group and former chairman of Orsu LGA Hon. Ndubuisi Okonkwo reiterated that their support for Sen. Hope Uzodinma is total. He further stated that Sen. Hope Uzodinma is a friendly Governor and has appointment most of his colleagues ALGON 2018 Special Advisers and in some other Government positions.

And the Governor reassured the members of 2018 ALGON that the unpaid salaries and allowances being owed them during service and when their tenure was abruptly put to an end by the government of Emeka Ihedioha shall be paid to them. So there should be no ground or any reason for any member of ALGON 2018 to seek for support elsewhere.

He stated that having seen the pictures trending on social media of the so acclaimed ALGON 2018 members, there is no ALGON 2018 members among the people there rather they are fraudsters.

The ALGON 2018 leadership and it’s members has demonstrated in many occasions that they are fully in support of Sen. Hope Uzodinma and there is nothing anyone can do about it and we owe no one any apology.