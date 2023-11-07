At Last, Imo Police Commissioner  Redeployment

Days to the November 11, 2023 off-season Governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Stephen Olanrewaju. “I am aware that there have been allegations on Social Media against the Commissioner of Police in Imo State but for this election, we are changing the Commissioner of police in Imo,” the IGP said on Sunday on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security. There had been widespread outrage by the Organized Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress accusing Olanrewaju of complicity in the recent attack on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last week. The Organized Labour had also handed the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the Police Commissioner, while also blaming Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election of the attack on Ajaero, though the Governor had since said he had no hand in the attack on the Labour Leader. The IGP also said the police have taken care of all the threats in the three States. According to him, mopping up of arms will be periodical, before, during and after the polls. Egbetokun said the police will respond appropriately to vote buying and all electoral offences with respect to the provisions of the electoral laws. Anybody found engaging in vote buying will be prosecuted appropriately, he said, adding that the allowances of policemen will be paid as and when due.