YOUR ANTICS TO CAUSE COMMOTION IN IMO FAILED, ARODIOGBU TELLS NLC’S AJAERO

•SAYS UZODIMMA PRIORITIZES WELFARE OF CIVIL SERVANTS, PENSIONERS

•ASKS WHY ACTION FEW DAYS TO GUBER POLL

In a bid to calm all frayed nerves and set the records straight especially among sympathizers to the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero over his ordeal in Owerri on Tuesday, a concerned Imolite, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has questioned the rationale behind the intended strike action in Imo State few days to the Guber election.

Arodiogbu explained that Ajaero misfired by attempting to cause commotion in the State few days away to the governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.

Recall that the NLC Leader was on Tuesday reportedly manhandled by angry mob while trying to compel the Imo State Chapter of NLC to join a nationwide proposed strike.

Since then, there have been claims and counter claims as to the person or quarters involved in the manhandling of Ajaero.

While the Imo State Government was accused of the mastermind in connection with the Police, it was learnt that Ajaero got a beating by angry mob who embarked on free-for-all fight, and was said to be rescued by the NPF in the State.

However, in a statement released by Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu on the situation, he blamed Ajaero for allowing himself used as tool of destabilization of the peace in Imo.

Arodiogbu accused Ajaero of plot to de-market the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma who is on the ballot for a second tenure under the APC.

He stressed that the incident could have been averted by the NLC Chairman but he chose to play god with his office by allegedly allowing opposition parties to buy him over.

According to Dr. Arodiogbu, “Ajaero came to Imo on a paid hatchet job to de-market the administration. ‘He can’t be coming to Imo to instigate a strike action knowing there is a Court injunction to that effect’.

“The Imo State chapter of NLC is not in agreement with Ajaero on the strike action, because they are satisfied with the State government ably led by Governor Hope Uzodimma by the prompt payment of their salary and gratuity including pensions”.

He further submitted, “Imo State Civil Servants can attest to not only receiving their salary as at when due and in full package. They are so happy and thankful to Governor Uzodinma for paying them up to the 13th month every end of year since he assumed office as governor of Imo state in January, 2020. So why this unfounded lie that they are being owed for 40 months? Why trying to dissolve the existing state exco of NLC just for his sole aim of foisting his co-merchants? Ajaero should know that the people are wiser and tired of his gimmicks”.

Dr. Arodiogbu boasted that amongst the 36 States, Uzodimma takes care of her workforce effectively and prioritizes their welfare as against what is seen in some other States.

Arodiogbu continued, “Ajaero engaged a hired mob as a military arm of NLC in a coupe d’etat fashion to harrass the Imo chapter with threats of picketing their office. The police was hence called in by the local chapter to maintain peace and order.

The tugs hired by Joe Ajaero resisted orders by the law enforcement agencies and a free- for- all fight broke out”.

Regrettably, the APC South-East National Vice Chairman described it as shameful that Mr. Ajaero would rope in the name of the State governor into his pettiness and delusion. “Such a pathetic and shameful act” .

Speaking further, Arodiogbu querried, “Why didn’t Ajaero start his actions in Abuja the nation’s capital or Kano or Lagos, the most populous cities? Why Imo State that has less than 8 days to an election?.

“Any discerning mind would know that his intentions are clear. He should lick his wounds and hide his face in shame. Let him refund the money he is alleged to have collected from his paymasters for his failure to deliver in their ill fated job”.

Also, Arodiogbu advised him to refrain and be a good ambassador to Imo State rather than being an agent of confusion all the time.