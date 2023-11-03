NOV 11 ELECTION: OPIAH MOBILISES SUPPORT FOR UZODIMMA AS OHAJI/EGBEMA

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

It was a huge carnival of a sort at the Ohaji/Egbema LGA Secretariat, Mmahu, Egbema, on Thursday, Nov 2, 2023, as the immediate past Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, led the APC members in the Council for a campaign rally in support of the second term bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The arena was filled to a brim with jubilating APC faithful from the LGA crusading support in various forms for Uzodimma.

Leading the speakers in the event that witnessed APC leaders in the area with the Orlu Zonal Chairman of the party and a chieftain of the party from the LGA, Hon Barr Kelvin Ugwu representing the APC State Working Committee, Rt Hon Opiah told the people of Ohaji/Egbema the need to vote Uzodimma again.

Speaking at the rally, the former Minister disclosed to the cheering crowd that Uzodimma means well for Ohaji/ Egbema people and indeed Imo state citizens judging from the dividends of democracy he has delivered so far.

According to him, the love the governor has for Ohaji/Egbema saw him build a General Hospital aside from gifting the area a university campus; the Imo State owned University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, UAES, Umuagwo Ohaji.

Aside from ensuring that peace reigns in the area within this period of insecurity in some parts of the state, where Ohaji/Egbema can be called the “Most Peaceful LGA in Imo State”, Rt Hon Opiah informed the crowd that the state government under Uzodimma has commenced repair of major roads in the council adding that the planned dredging of Orashi River will definitely make the LGA the economic hub of the state.

“Senator Hope Uzodimma is our own. He loves Ohaji/ Egbema people and that is why he came up with the plan to dredge Orashi River that will open our area to business opportunities that will boost our economy and that of Imo State”

Opiah who was visibly impressed by the mammoth crowd at the venue said that the Governor’s love for Ohaji/Egbema became manifested by his nomination for appointment as Minister by the Imo State governor last year before the expiration of the Buhari administration.

He asked the people who came out to translate their support to votes on election day adding that all hands must be on deck for APC to win.

“Ohaji/Egbema is APC and APC is Ohaji/Egbema. A vote for Uzodimma is a vote for our son including me he neccesitated appointment as Minister. Today, we have a campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri at Abezi, Egbema courtesy of my stay as a federal Minister and our able Governor increased the number of universities in our area with UAES. If we give him another opportunity, he will do more. I can proudly stand to say he has done more for us to vote for him again” Opiah added

The Zonal Chairman of APC, Orlu Zone, Barr Ugwu in his speech said that APC is one in the LGA under Opiah as the Apex Leader stating that the party is serving the interest of the governor in the state.

The House of Assembly member for Ohaji/Egbema, Hon Dr Francis Uzoma Osuoha who praised the leadership qualities of Opiah disclosed that they are strongly behind the former Minister to deliver Uzodimma in Ohaji/Egbema come Nov 11 Election.

The LGA party Chairman, Hon Obioma Obasi told members not to be swayed by the activities of some detractors around by informing the members that the party remains one in Ohaji/Egbema under the leadership of Opiah. He canvassed for votes and advised the members to rally round the APC structures in the LGA for success.

Party leaders including government appointees like Prof Vita Nwulu, Hon Justus Ojika, Dr Mrs Nina Nwulu, Engr Tony Okanne, former Commissioner in the state, Lady Oby Ajoku (Ada Ohaji), Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, Hon Mrs Cynthia Ijeoma Ofoduru, and Hon Goodluck Dioke, ISOPADEC Commissioner were present.