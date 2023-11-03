Confusion In Imo Secondary School, As Principals, Teachers Battle Over Office Spaces

By Okey Alozie

Administrative volcano is said to have literally erupted in Imo Secondary Education Management Board IMSEMB this time as the crisis in the office spilled over secondary schools.

As at last week at Ikenegbu secondary school, Owerri two Principals (names withheld) were fighting to gain possession of the Senior Secondary section main office.

Information available to us revealed that the original Principal of the Senior Section of the School was given transfer later to Akwakuma but letter her transfer was collected from her by the board, thereafter another principal was said to be posted to take over from the old one.

At this point, a mild drama started as the original principal whose posting to Akwakuma girls was withdrawn refused to go on the ground that she was not given any school and no transfer letter.

She stood back in her office at Ikenegbu girls insisting that she must get her posting letter to another school before she leaves the office for another person to come to take over.

The new Principal as we gathered respected herself and decided to stay under the steps down stairs.

While the original principal occupies the office up, the incoming principal who is yet to receive handover remained down stairs under the staircase to do her job. This became an eye sore to many as confusion and crisis now rule. When the new Executive Secretary of SEMB, Mrs Augustina Nwadike was contacted on the development she made abundantly clear that the old Principal of Ikenegbu senior secondary school retired in 2021 and was not to be posted anywhere. She said it was on that premise that a new principal was posted in that section to take over from her. Mrs Nwadike maintained she never retire any principal since she assumed work as acting executive secretary of Board. “It was my predecessors that did the retirement not me. I only refused to transfer any principal that is already retired from the service” Acting Executive Secretary submitted.

However, there are complain against SEMB over the issue of high handedness,, intimidation and harassment.