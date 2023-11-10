IPC Calls  For Protection Of Imo Journalists

By Nkama Chioma

The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos-Nigeria on Thursday 9th of November has urged journalists and other media professionals who would be on electoral duty during Saturday, November 11, 2023 to take all necessary steps towards ensuring their personal safety.

IPC equally advices that security operatives and other stakeholders should protect the journalists.

IPC Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade said this Clarion call was necessary in the light of reported tension and violent conflicts in the State over which political actors have traded accusations.

“It is very important for reporters covering the off-cycle governorship election to be safety conscious while discharging their duties, particularly by knowing when and how to retreat from dangerous situations”,

Arogundade stressed the point that journalists are expected to be non-partisan, be conscious of their environment, ensure that they are properly accredited by INEC, have with them their organizational identity card on all through the duration of the exercise.

Furthering, he said in terms of covering violent situations they should do so from a reasonable distance and retreat as quickly as possible.

Also, Journalists are encouraged to maintain contact with their editors and close relations as well as report any threat to the Police, your news medium and your professional bodies.

He also admonished other stakeholders, especially the security agencies to ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties. While urging the Inspector General of Police to put measures in place to ensure the protection of the rights of accredited journalists, he disclosed that the media is a critical part of the electoral process and journalists should be accorded due rights and privileges to enable them carry out their social obligations as partners in electoral credibility.

“Other stakeholders, including elections observers should also proactively provide journalists covering the elections with accurate information to ensure that all work together for the success of the elections”, Mr. Arogundade stated.

Arogundade explained that as part of initiatives to keep tab on the safety of journalists during the elections, IPC’s Centre for the Safety and Protection of Journalists would monitor and operate a situation room to be managed 24/7 by press freedom and safety alert officers to whom any journalist who is under threat or attack can report. For his or her safety to be assured.