Aftermath Of Imo Guber: Achonu, Anyanwu Reject  Guber Poll Results, Call For Cancellation

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently unsatisfied by the conduct and subsequent declaration of the APC Candidate as winner of the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election, the Candidates of the Labour Party, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu and his Peoples Democratic Party Co-contestant, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu have rejected the outcome of the exercise.

The duo have also called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud to review the election results within seven days as stipulated by Law or totally cancel it.

This they disclosed in a joint press conference held at the Oxygen hotel, Owerri, the Imo State Capital, yesterday.

Achonu in his submission described the conduct of the last Saturday’s election as a sham and rape of democracy.

Adding that in most of the places the APC claimed it won, never had any election.

However, he querried from where INEC got the results it used in declaring Uzodimma winner?

Achonu also disclosed that in most places, results were preloaded, while in some others booths, there were no election.

The Labour Party Flagbearer also accused the Electoral Officers of spearheading the sharing of funds given them by the APC agents.

“In some areas, EOs were the ones sharing money”, he said.

In clear terms, Achonu requested that for the election, INEC should as a matter of transparency review the Imo Guber election first, rather than rushing to declare the main result.

Again, he said, in case they don’t want to review it, let there be total cancellation.

He seized the opportunity to apologize to Imo State youths who he (Athan Achonu) claimed wanted to revolt on the outcome of the election, stressing that he would have allowed them to carry out their revolt but he held them back for the purpose of peace and law.

Similarly, the ‘One Arm General’ as fondly called admonished all Imolites who either served as INEC/adhoc Staff, security, or observers with useful information or evidence as to how to aid their case to come forward.

In his submission, the candidate of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu said, he feels ashamed on what transpired on Saturday giving by all the promises of credible, free and fair election from INEC, yet they failed the Masses from upholding the avowed pedigree.

SamDaddy submitted that regardless of the shabby event of February 25, 2023, with the hopes of INEC redeeming its integrity through a free and fair polls in Imo, it still flopped.

It was learnt from the PDP’s Candidate that the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner compromised who he accused was sighted by 2pm on the said Saturday announcing Ward results while the electorates were still at the polling booths waiting to cast their votes.

Hence, he asked why Imo State with 27 LGAs would be in a hurry to declare results, while their Kogi State counterpart with 21 LGAs suspended election in some LGAs and still collating results.

Adding that what has bedevilled Imo State should be massively rebuked by every well meaning Imolites regardless of party affiliations.

According to SamDaddy, he and Senator Athan Achonu have joined their voices in calling for the cancellation of the result because they have the interest of Imo State at heart and nothing personal.

SamDaddy accused the APC of vote buying which he said is not in his character.