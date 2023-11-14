Imo Guber: Hope Democratic Party To Head For Tribunal Over Omission of Party Logo

We the State Executive members of the party wish to express high level of disappointment over the observed unlawful exclusion of the Party and her Governorship candidate’s name in the just concluded November 11th, 2023 Governorship Election In Imo State.

our party got a court ruling on 1st of March 2023 from Federal High Court ,Abuja Mandating INEC never to interfere in our activities as a registered Political Party and to allow us function like every other registered Political Party in Nigeria which includes active participation in the November 11th , 2023 Governorship Election In Imo State.

with respect to Federal High Court ruling as a registered political party, Hope Democratic Party should be accorded the same right and privileges given to other registered political party that participated in the last Saturday Governorship Election in Imo State.

Our Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates were validly nominated but unlawful excluded

We had a successful Primary Election, did all lawful documentary requirements and sponsored our candidates for the purpose of November 11th Governorship Election.

Our candidates filled and submitted the INEC nomination forms just like every other Political Party that participated in the election. Our candidates affidavits sworn in the High Court was also submitted to INEC duly in line with the INEC Timetable And Electoral Guidelines.

When INEC omitted our candidates name from the publication of Governorship candidates affidavits, we notified INEC in writing as directed and in accordance with the dictates and directives cum stipulations of The Electoral Act 2022 as amended ,hence believing INEC will live up to their duties as an Independent umpire which is established by Law to conduct Elections in Nigeria .

We as a Executives of the party and over One million lovers and supporters of our party and our Governorship candidate were so surprised, disappointed and disenfranchised By INEC on Saturday 11th of November 2023 for unlawfully excluding the party and her Governorship candidates name from the Governorship election held on Saturday 11th of November, 2023.

To us as a party we unequivocally demand for the outright cancellation of the election to enable INEC include us in the general election.

Our team of lawyers have started legal preparation to further ensure the Tribunal cancels the election to allow HDP and her Candidate to participate in Imo State Governorship Election.

We are optimistic that our Party will win Imo Governorship seat if a fresh election for Imo Governorship position is re-conducted in Imo State.

We hereby call on all our teaming supporters who are still so angry about the unlawful action of the INEC to remain law abiding as we seek for lawful and legal means to compel INEC to obey the rule of Law.

We wish to State categorically clear that we are not going to go back until Tribunal cancels The Imo guber election over unlawful exclusion to enable us participate in a fresh election.

INEC committed the highest level of unlawful exclusion in Nigeria by excluding Hope Democratic Party in total disobedience and neglect to a respected Court Ruling.

Our Legal Team Is In High Spirit To Storm The Tribunal Next Week….

Signed

Mr Chinedu Onu

State Publicity Secretary