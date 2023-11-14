NLC, TUC Declare Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, have declared a nationwide strike.

NLC ordered its members to commence a nationwide strike over the assault on its president, Joe Ajaero.

The organized Labour directed its affiliates to implement the resolutions of the National Executive Council.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Monday.

Osifo said the strike would remain until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

Last week, the Organized Labour had declared a total and indefinite nationwide strike starting from Tuesday, November 14, 2023.