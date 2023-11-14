Chizzy Whizzy Congratulates Uzodimma On Guber Victory

By Onyekachi Eze

A die-hard supporter of the Imo State Governor, Engr. Chizitere Ahubelem has sent warm wishes to Senator Hope Uzodimma over his re-election in the just concluded poll.

The long awaited governorship election of Imo State was held last week Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The incumbent Governor who contested under the All Progressive Congress, APC emerged victorious and was returned elected having polled 540,308 votes.

In a felicitation note made public by the Progressive, he described Uzodimma’s victory as Divine, an affirmation of the love Imo people have for him.

He disclosed that the victory across the twenty-seven LGAs of the State speaks volume of his wide acceptance, and first in the history of Imo State polity.

According to Chizzy Whizzy, the numerous human, capital and infrastructural developments of Uzodimma in Imo in his first tenure were enough evidence to guarantee his second term bid.

Similarly, he maintained that the 3R administration of Uzodimma is poised to better lives and guarantee security in the land.

“I strongly believe that this second term of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma will consolidate his superlative performance and projects he had already started. He is Godsent, visionary and transparent Governor. This is victory for Ndi Imo. Onwa Oyoko, carry go, sir”.