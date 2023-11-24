MASSOB Denies Accusing Peter Obi, Rochas Okorocha Of Betraying Ikemba Ojukwu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by Comrade Uchenna Madu, has denied accusing Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, of betraying the late Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The group made this known in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki Ebonyi State by the National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, on Thursday.

MASSOB, however, warned a former leader of the group, Ralph Uwazuruike, to stop using the name of late Ojukwu to seek favour from politicians.

The statement said, “We disassociate our Movement from the sponsored news publication made by one Chris Mocha, the Spokesperson of Ralph Uwazuruike’s led Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, alleging that MASSOB accused Peter Obi and Rochas Okorocha as betrayers of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“BIM has no right to call any Igbo man a betrayer, because he (Uwazuruike) is the real betrayer of all that late Ojukwu stood for, in his quest for Igbo emancipation from Nigeria’s domination.

“MASSOB still have the records of how Uwazuruike betrayed the entire Biafra nation when he held meeting with Al Mustapha, Fredrick Faseun, Asari Dokubo, Alhaji Yerima Sani, Alhaji Ibrahim Abacha etc, to stop further regional agitations for self determination at his house at Owerri.”

The statement, in the same vein, urged the Labour Party to always verify statements relating to MASSOB before making uncomplimentary remarks against the pro-Biafra group.

“MASSOB has never condemned or spoken evil of Labour Party or their presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, unless Labour Party is declaring political war on us, and we will resist them,” the statement noted.