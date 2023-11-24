ICPC Warns Against Sexual Harassment, Says Act Attracts 7 Years Prison Term

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says sexual harassment is a corrupt practice that can result in a seven-year prison sentence.

Mr Clifford Oparaodu, the Commission’s Secretary, issued the warning in Abuja during a One Day Sensitization Workshop on Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions.

He said that the ICPC considers sexual harassment to be a corrupt practice, thus victims must be aware of their rights and how to seek justice.

He expressed concern that sexual enjoyment had become “illegal tender” in many institutions.

“Sexual harassment is a form of corruption.

“It is a deviation from the norm for an official to use his/her office or position to demand, receive, obtain, or attempt to obtain any form of sexual gratification for him to perform his duties.

“Ideally, official duties ought to be carried out with integrity, good conscience, and diligence without the expectation of any unlawful benefit,” he said.