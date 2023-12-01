Imo Civil Servants To Undergo Reorganization

.Head of Service, Ucheoma Assure

By Okey Alozie

The Imo Civil Service said to be going to turn a new leaf Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma is embarking on professionalism and up grading of workers in his second term.

The Head of Service Barr Raymond Ucheoma disclosed that Governor Hope Uzodinma is highly determined to make civil servants of Imo State to work smartly and become digitally competent to discharge their duties under the new concept.

The Head of Service stated this when a delegation of TSHABRON Ltd a connect/enterprise partner of MTN Nigeria communications Limited paid him a courtesy visit at the State Secretariat complex Owerri, Imo State.

According to the Head of Service, Governor Hope Uzodinma had in the last few weeks approved the training and retaining of all civil servants and has instructed that all activities of each ministry, departments and agencies be digitalized in the shortest possible time.

“Professionalism is the current mandate for all ministries, departments and agencies” he said.

TSHABRON Company as we gathered will be engaged in atrifical intelligence, quick speed of communication and capacity building into the MTN Broadband connection to make civil service work faster, more efficient and result oriented.

“We want to be digitally friendly, the Head of Service” submitted.

The leader of the delegation and managing director TSHABRON Limited Chief Charles Okereke said that the company runs MTN franchise in Imo State and has come to ensure that every office has data in the secretariat.

He introduced different packages of his product including MTN 4G, MiFi, MTN Hynetfex Cat4: MTN Hynetflex Cat 6 and MTN 5G Router that have different capacities and coverage for broadband services. Other products introduced were the MTN eyesiyte surveillance camera that are security gargets.

We further gathered that new systems will enhance productivity at all Imo State Government Establishments