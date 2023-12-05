IMO NUJ HOLDS 2023 PRESS WEEK

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council is set to hold its 2023 Press Week, with the theme: ‘Journalism in the 21st Century’.

According to press statement issued and endorsed by Rotn. Everest Ezihe, ( Akaekpuchionwa na Umueze Abazu Ogwa Ancient Autonomous Community) and Nze Collins Amadi, the Chairman and Secretary respectively of Imo State NUJ Press Week Organizing Committee, “the Press Week is an annual event aimed at sober reflections by the media practitioners and assessment of the impacts of their social responsibilities in the overall developments of the society, as the Fourth Estate of the Realm vis-a-viz the gains, the challenges and the prospects” they stated.

They informed that this year’s event, as usual, is laced with activities that will ensure the realization of its objectives.

It will kick off with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, 10th December at the Cathedral of Transfiguration of Our Lord Jesus (CATOL), along Samek Road, Owerri. This will be followed by Facilities Tour on Monday, 11th December.

On Tuesday, 12th December, there will be a Health Talk and Free Medicals, while Wednesday, the fourth day of the week will feature Road Walk/Breakfast and Sports engagements.

A renowned legislator and member for Okigwe South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chike Okafor, will on Thursday, 14th December, deliver lecture on any of the topics:

A) Media and Nation Building

B) Insecurity: The Role of The Media.

On Friday, 15th December, the Imo State governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma will interact with Journalists in the State; while the grand finale with Awards Presentation will hold on Saturday, 16th December, at the NUJ Secretariat Complex, opposite ISOPADEC Office, New Owerri.

The Shared Prosperity and 3 R administrative mantra Governor is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour, while business magnet and philanthropic pillar, Chief Success Obioma Akugburuonye will serve as the Chairman of the occasion, just as a revered traditional ruler, HRM, Eze E. C. Okeke,(Eze-Imo) the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke-Orlu ancient kingdom and Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Community Policing will be the Royal Father of the day.

The public is specially invited to witness the historical events.