Imo PDP New Secretary Onwuegbuchilam, Assumes Office Amidst Jubilation

. Promises To Unit All Members

Hon Sir Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, the newly appointed Acting State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter resumed office at the PDP State Office, Okigwe Road, Owerri Imo State today Monday December 4, 2023.

Onwuegbuchulam became the new Secretary following a letter from the Imo State PDP Chairman, Chief Engr Charles Ugwu, directing Onwuegbuchulam to resume duties immediately.

In a letter dated Dec 1, 2023 addressed to Sir Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, the State chairman said “After due consideration, by Leaders and Stakeholders of your constituency and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of our Great Party PDP, you have been appointed as Acting Secretary of our Party. You are to assume duties immediately”.

Arriving the Imo PDP State Office on Monday, the New Secretary was received with jubilation by staff of the party and some Leaders who accompanied and led him into his new office.

Onwuegbuchulam, by the constitution of the party hails from Obibiezena in Owerri North LGA, replacing the former Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, from Orji in Owerri North LGA, who joined the opposition, All Progressive Congress, APC.

With his assumption of office, the issue regarding the vacant seat has been laid to rest, by following the due process required to fill such positions in the Party.

Onwuegbuchulam is a strong member of PDP and had served the party as the LGA Chairman of Owerri North.

He was also IMC Chairman of Owerri North LGA during the Administration of His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Speaking to the staff and PDP members who received him in the Secretariat, Onwuegbuchulam vowed to serve all members of the party as he is not coming to create division, appealing to all PDP members in Imo to rally together, for the Party to find its bearing once more.

“I am here as a Party man to work for the progress and stability of our Party” the Secretary said.