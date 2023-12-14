ALGON Boss, Okolieogwo Translates Love For Uzodinma Into Action

As the rain gradually gives in to the dry harmattan season, heralding the Christmas festival, Imo people are in high expectation for celebration in grand style having concluded a peaceful governorship election.

This is so because, despite the palpable fears and anxiety that enveloped the whole state as the election drew near, it turned out to be the fairest, freest and most peaceful election in the history of Imo State.

The calmness and ease that prevailed throughout the election period, has remained a puzzle till date. It was unusual!

With strong voice of the ballot and in what could be termed as undiscussed unanimity, Imo people chose Gov Hope Uzodimma to oversee the affairs of the State for another four years.

In one accord, all the 27 Local Government in the state voted unequivocally for the second missionary journey of His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

But this sparkling success couldn’t have been possible without the foot soldiers, opinion moulders- those who explained and sold the sterling policies of the governor to the grassroots.

These are men of power, of will and of grassroots appeal. Among these men, Hon. Willie Okolieogwo, multiple award winner, sole administrator of Oru West Local Government and Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, must be counted first.

It is not news that Hon.Okolieogwo has always been a strong and dependable ally of His Excellency.

Long before the election, the sole administrator of Oru West Local Government, worked with almost the speed of light to galvanize, mobilize, inform , educate and crystalize the uncommon achievements of the governor to the grassroots. His efforts and the efforts of his ilks eventually became fruitful. The governor won landslide.

While reeling out the election’s success factors to a group of people recently in Owerri, Hon. Okolieogwo, said that right from the beginning, the governor was focus and knew what he wanted.

He said that though His Excellency met almost an empty treasury, forlorn state without a handover note upon resumption of office, he was not deterred, but hit the ground running immediately. Hon Okolieogwo said governor Uzodimma’s management style, administrative mastery and performance wizardry, explain the resounding success at the Nov 11, governorship poll in Imo.

He said, “His Excellency, worked himself into the hearts of Imo people by embarking on projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people. It is difficult to have an Imo youth who has not been touched one way or the other through numerous empowerment programs, particularly in the area of Information Technology.

“The roads that used to be death traps were rebuild with street lights adorning the sides. These happened in all the zones of the state. We were sure that he will win without question’, he concluded emphatically.

Now that the elections are over, the SOLAD called on all the political stakeholders across party lines, candidates of various political parties and the entire Imo people by to join hands with His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma, to build Imo and make it enviable among the comity of states.