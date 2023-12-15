PDP Gets Two Lawmakers In Imo, As Amuchie  Is Inaugurated

By Onyekachi Eze

Hon Ugochukwu Princewill Amuchie, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the March 18, 2023 election has been inaugurated into the 10th Imo State House of Assembly.

This preceded his victory at the Appeal Court which sent the former Member, Hon. Eddy Obinna of the APC packing.

On the order of the Appeal Court which is the last stage for State Assembly election matters, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC withdrew the earlier Certificate of Return issued to Eddy Obinna and issued same to Amuchie as the duly elected House of Assembly Member for Aboh Mbaise State Constituency.

Having fulfilled the above prerequisites, the House of Assembly, yesterday December 14, 2023 administered oath of allegiance and membership on Amuchie.

This was conducted by the Clerk, Adaora Chinelo Emeghara Esq., at the instance of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe who presided over the plenary session.

Notably, the enthronement of Hon. Amuchie as the Lawmaker for Aboh Mbaise has increased the number of the opposition PDP in the House to two as against one it was from the commencement of the 10th House in June, 2023.

With his coming onboard, he joins his Isu State Constituency counterpart, Hon. Osakwe Modestus in the opposing PDP camp, while Hon. Azodo Vitalis of Ideato South remains in Accord Party as a lone voice.

However, hundreds of Aboh Mbaise Constituents were sighted at the Assembly complex who came to observe the inauguration and adequately extend their felicitations.