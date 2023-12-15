Imo PDP Holds State Executive Council Meeting

.State Criteria For Attendance

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter will hold her State Executive Committee SEC Meeting on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

According to a release signed by the Organizing Secretary of the Party in Imo State, Nze Law Biaduo, the meeting will hold in the Party’s State Secretariat located at No 98 Okigwe Road, Owerri.

In the same vein, the release also spelt out the category of people who are qualified to attend the meeting.

Those qualified include the State Chairman, and twenty seven LGA Chairmen of the party, former or serving Governors, and Deputy Governors still members of the Party.

Also included according to the Party’s Constitution are serving and former National Executive Council NEC members, and serving Zonal Executive Council ZEC members.

The State Deputy Chairman, three State Vice Chairmen, State Secretary and the Assistant, State Treasurer and the Assistant, State Organizing Secretary and the Assistant, Woman Leader, State Treasurer and Assistant and others who are qualified but not mentioned for lack of space.

Speaking in Owerri, the Imo PDP State Chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu looked forward to a peaceful SEC meeting, saying that it was high time Imo PDP came together and move forward.

He said that with the Governorship election now over, Imo PDP must throw away the past and look forward for better days, pointing that Imo PDP has teeming followers in the State, who are strong believers in the Party, and have resisted every temptation to dump the Party.

“I am proud of PDP, I am a pioneer member of PDP and have never left the Party till date. I appeal to all members to eschew bitterness and come together for Imo PDP to reinvent herself and become stronger than before” Ugwu told Trumpeta.