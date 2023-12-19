Imo PDP Holds State Executive Committee SEC Meeting Tomorrow

.As Chairman, Ugwu Sues For Peace

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter will tomorrow, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 hold her State Executive Committee Meeting SEC, for the year.

According to information signed by the State Organizing Secretary of the Party, Nze Law Biaduo, the SEC meeting will hold in the party’s Secretariat located at Okigwe Road, Owerri Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that the meeting will hold with tight security as only those qualified to attend the meeting would be admitted into the venue.

Nze Law Biaduo said that already invitation letters have been dispatched to all those fit to be in the meeting by qualification, adding that only those with invitations would be admitted into the venue.

“PDP is a party that has a constitution and believes in rule of Law and in following laid down rules in doing things. Therefore, if you know you are a member of PDP but not qualified to be in the meeting, kindly obey the rules” Biaduo told Trumpeta.

In his reaction, the Imo State Chairman of PDP, Engr Charles Ugwu disclosed that it was good omen that the SEC meeting is holding now in the year, pointing out that Imo PDP will reposition itself before next year and assume its proper position in Imo State as a viable opposition political party.

The former Minister maintained that PDP remains strong in Imo State, and appealed that members should adhere to the rules of the Party by being disciplined, adding that only those afraid of the resurgence of Imo PDP are scared of the Party’s latest reinvigoration, pointing out that PDP remains the Party to beat in Imo State.

“All those attending the SEC Meeting through official invitation should show example by being Lawful and real Party men” he said.

Sources told this Newspaper that Imo PDP has made arrangements for a peaceful SEC meeting by mobilizing enough security to take care of the proceedings.

“There is no problem in Imo PDP. What we did by inviting security operatives is the normal procedure where people are gathering. Imo PDP remains intact” Nze Law Biaduo, the Organizing Secretary told Press Men.