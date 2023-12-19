Northern Consensus Movement Cries Out  Over High Level Of Insecurity, Seeks Gov Otti’s Intervention On Wellbeing, Cattle Markets.

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A group under the name Northern Consensus Movement of Nigeria, Abia State branch, has called on the intervention of the State Government of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti to investigate and bring a lasting solution to insecurity in Umuchieze, Umunneochi LGA, of Abia State. They made the call in a one day peace, unity and security round table discussion on the 14th of December 2023.

Speaking at the event, the President of Northern Consensus Movement of Nigeria, Dr Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, said that Cattle Markets in Umuchieze Umunneochi are progressives ,who are committed in the cause of development of the area and who are making sure that things are done well within the locality they find themselves.

He noted that since the inspection of them staying in the area in 2005 ,that the Northern brothers has lost over 50 lives and more than 100 cows due to insecurity in the area.

Dr Ailu used the opportunity to call on the state governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti to come for quick responses and intervention in order to bring peace and progress as he added that Nigeria is a central community where anybody can stay according to the 1999 constitution as amended.

The Northern Leader frown on what he called under development that is taking place there even when they pay to government revenue generated from the cattle market.

He stated that they lack security, borehole, electricity, which according to him is the most essential basic amenities that the people need in other to do they business very well.

“We are partners in progress and I am using this opportunity to inform the state government of Abia State that we are in total support of his government and we are ready to support him in whatever policy that is people orientated that he is going to bring for the development of the state”.

He further stress that they need peace with the host community so that things will be moving well for the both parties.

In his contribution, the spokesperson of Northern Community/Cattle Dealers Union of Umunneochi, Mallam Buba A.Kedemure said that Umuchieze cattle market is a community of its own with an estimated population of fifteen thousand people, but they are not been carried along in the scheme of things.

He said that they lack basic social amenities such as water, electricity, health center, access roads among others. Adding that the community were mapped out together with Bakassi Peninsula in 2006 by the federal government as special centers with eight (8) polling units but as of today what they have is only one polling unit.

Buba noted that the land the Northern Community/Cattle Dealers are occupying was a typical forest in the year 2005 which according to him some indigenes said it has reputation for a place of mystery and danger, but since they occupy it those things has become a history.

He added that since the flag off in 2025, the northern community/cattle market dealers did everything on their own to make sure that the land is developed, the host community which was hidden in Abia State now stand proudly on the nation stage forever.

“The market had impact on the economy because it has brought development and unity not only in Umunneochi LGA but in Abia State and the nation at large”.

In his vote of thanks, the Security General of the Movement Comrd Auwal Hamma thanked all that came to witness the meeting, as he used the opportunity to call on the state government of Abia State to do the needful in other to bring peace and progress in the community.

Some of the personalities that attended the peace and security meeting include, HRH Alahiji Sariki of Abia State, Comrd Sani Daruko, Alh Sani Maiwada ,Alh Garba Kawa among others.