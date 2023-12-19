Ultra Modern Umuokpo Development Primary School For Commission December 21

Umuokpo Autonomous Community, Emeabiam , Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State will be agog on Thursday December 21, 2023 when the Ultra Modern Classrooms built and donated to the community by two illustrious Indigenes of Umuokpo , Mrs Abigail Nnadi-Adieze and Mr Godspower Agulanna Nnadi will be commissioned

The Executive Governor of Imo State His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma is expected to commission the project

Highlights of the occasion include conferment of the ‘Ada Umuokpo ‘ title on Mrs Abigail Nnadi-Adieze by His Royal Highness Eze Engr. Eunan Eke, Okpo 1 of Umuokpo Autonomous Community

Dignitaries that will grace the occasion are High Chief Gibson Achonwa-Njemanze (OYIGA) as Chairman of the Occasion. The Chief Guest of Honour will be His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor, Imo State; Royal Father of the Day is His Royal Highness Eze Engr. Eunan Eke while the Guest of Honour for the event will be Rogers Augustine Nwoke ( Onwa N’ikeze).

Other personalities are the Chief Hostess Her Excellency Lady Dr Ada Okwuonu, the Executive Chairman Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB); Hon. Dr Obiageli Oguzie (KSM) Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Education as Special Host of Honour.