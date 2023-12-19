Disregard Purported Dissolution of Ihitte Mbieri Town Union Excos, Says PG Chief Ahanotu

The President General and Executives of Ihitte Mbieri Town Union in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State has described the dissolution of the Town Union Executives of Ihitte Mbieri Autonomous Community and constituting a caretaker committee as unconstitutional.

This development was made known to our Newsdesk in a press release signed by the President General of Ihitte Mbieri Town Union, Chief Chima Ahanotu during a press briefing, he described the dissolution of him and his executives as a provocation of the people of his community and an affront to the Government of Imo State who appointed him and his executives on the 31/3/2021. The statement reveals “The purportedly dissolving of the Town Union Executive and Constitution of a caretaker committee is a provocation of our people and an affront to the Government of Imo State, who appointed me and my executives on the 31/3/2021 after dissolving the duly elected Town Union Executives of all autonomous communities in Imo State” he expressed.

Chief Ahanotu, seized the platform to appeal to the Indigenes of Ihitte Mbieri autonomous community to remain calm and disregard the dissolution of the Town Union Executives, which he also described as ill motivated, Ultra Vires, unconstitutional, null and void, he added that a date for a General meeting will be communicated citing section 6 (g) section 9 (e&j) of Ihitte Mbieri Town Union Constitution which he said confers him the powers to summon and conduct Town Union Meetings.

Continuing, Chief Ahanotu said “As for the election, it is only the Government that will dissolve the present Town Union Executive set up by her” he expressed.

Also present at the briefing include; Engr Amadi Innocent, Secretary General, Chief Tom Nwosu, 2nd Vice President, Hon Uche Amadi and host of others.

All efforts to reach the concerned persons proved abortive as at press time.