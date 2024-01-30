Impeachment Story: Tension, As Mistrust, Suspicion Ravage Imo Assembly

.As Media Cross Fire Rages Among Members

Following revelations by Trumpeta of a looming plot to remove principal officers of the Imo State House of Assembly, uneasy calm pervades the state legislative body.

Trumpeta had in weekend edition gave a hint of possible change of guards in the affairs of the Imo Assembly which may see the Speaker, Deputy and Majority leader changed.

Few hours after the publication hit the newsstands, reactions of all manners started trailing the revelation indicating that something is fishing in Imo State House of Assembly that warranted the report.

Even as paid writers of the leadership of the House are trying in vain to diffuse the issues raised, more exposures that all is not well in the state legislature has emerged.

Findings by this newspaper have it in good authority that majority of the members of the House are not comfortable with the style of leadership and inching for a change of guards.

To confirm Trumpeta’s report of impending doom for the Principal Officers of the House, suspicion and mistrust have overtaken the House with some alleged to be involved in the planned impeachment.

Trumpeta learnt that the animosity that characterized the immediate 9th House of the Imo State House of Assembly is rearing its ugly head with some being fingers as those alleged to be involved in the planned coup d’etat.

Already, hired writers of the leadership have started pointing accusing fingers at a direction while searching for would be suspects.

Paid writers in Imo State with serious links to some of the principal officers of the House, noted for notoriety in cheap blackmail and pouring of invectives on those believed not to be in good terms with their pay masters have started labeling other members as suspects for the planned impeachment.

Some members who are not been in good terms with the leadership are said to be at the receiving end of accusations and suspicions of plotting to remove the Speaker, Deputy and Majority leader of the House.

A member who didn’t want his name on print told this newspaper that it has become suspicion galore and accusations since the Trumpeta story hit the newsstands.

However, there seems to be a media fireworks by some actors during the weekend.

After the story of the looming impeachment was published, one shameless writer, Sameulson Iwuoha, who patrols around top politicians in the ruling party in the state, APC, for crumbs first came up with very disparaging response suggesting that he maybe suffering from infantile amnesia.

Iwuoha’s debasing write up, meant to justify the paltry stipend he gets from the Imo State House of Assembly while doing nothing ended up suggesting that opposition elements in the state may be behind the impeachment.

The height of the drama trailing the Trumpeta publication are the exchanges between one writer; Frank Nwaete and media outlet of the former Speaker and member representing Obowo State Constituency, Hon Kennedy Ibe.

Nwaete suspected to be a paid writer to the leadership of the House had in a report Trumpeta stumbled wrote;

BARR KENNEDY IBEH AND HIS UNQUENCHABLE THIRST FOR LEGISLATIVE INSTABILITY!

THAT FALSE STORY OF “IMPEACHMENT LOOMS IN IMO ASSEMBLY” REFERS!

By Frank Nwaete

On a few WhatsApp Platforms is a Publication, said to be made by OWERRI Based TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER, in which it suggested that the Membership of the IMO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY (IMHA), as Presently Constituted, is Plotting a Change of Principal Officers!

The Purported “PLOT”, coming just Six (6) Months after the Successful inauguration of the 10th Assembly!

It started by saying; “INDICATIONS ARE RIFE THAT AN IMPEACHMENT PLOT IS LOOMING IN IMO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY (IMHA), FOLLOWING WHISPERINGS FROM MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE, OVER ALLEGED HIGH-HANDEDNESS OF THE PRINCIPAL OFFICERS OF THE PRESENT IMO LEGISLATURE”!

Paragraph two (2) of the Dead on arrival article says: “Information reaching Trumpeta has it that the members are no more comfortable with the Principal Officers of the House, and are making frantic moves to make a change in the Lawmaking Chamber”!

As irritating as the entire Publication remains, it has now been Revealed that THERE IS NO EXISTENCE OF ANY CRISES AT THE RT HON CHIKE OLEMGBE led 10th IMO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY (IMHA)!

THAT A FORMER SPEAKER IN THE 9TH ASSEMBLY, AND THIRD (3RD) TERM MEMBER REPRESENTING OBOWO STATE CONSTITUENCY, BARR KENNEDY IBEH IS BEHIND THE FALSE ALARM!

IT IS JUST A FIGMENT OF HIS IMAGINATION IN HIS DESPERATION TO BECOME SPEAKER AGAIN!

KENNEDY IBEH, lobbied extensively to be made SPEAKER again, which failed to sail through and has since then, not relented by FIRE AND BY FORCE, to try whatever means Possible to get back to the Position, including this latest IMAGINARY CREATION OF A FALSE EXISTENCE OF CRISES IN THE ASSEMBLY!

BARR KENNEDY IBEH, whose antecedents in creating instability in the ASSEMBLY is well known in the Public Domain, which he briefly benefitted from, when he became SPEAKER FROM SUSPENSION IN THE 9TH HOUSE, should have been smarter to know by now that the 9th and 10th HOUSE are never the same!

While in the 9th HOUSE, GOV HOPE ODIDIKA UZODIMMA APC had just one Elected Member, (RT HON EMEKA NDUKA) from EHIME MBANO State Constituency, the 10th HOUSE has 25 Seats out of the 27, as ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) Members, that it wont be that easy for KENNEDY IBEH to penetrate his “LEGISLATIVE INSTABILITY”!

Funny enough, the TRUMPETA article said “MEMBERS”, Spoke on Conditions of ANONYMITY!

THAT IS COWARDICE!

Those Purported COWARDS speaking anonymously say “That the best option is to remove Amara Iwuanyanwu with the Speaker…………”!

For the avoidance of doubt and Clarity sake, RT HON AMARA CHYNA IWUANYANWU, MEMBER REPRESENTING NWANGELE STATE CONSTITUENCY AND DEPUTY SPEAKER OF THE ASSEMBLY and RT HON KANAYO ONYEMAECHI (EGBE) MEMBEE FOR OWERRI-WEST AND MAJORITY LEADER, PLAYS A STABILIZING ROLE AT THE ASSEMBLY, Which they both have been Successfully doing to the envy of fifth Columnists in the HOUSE IN THEIR DEAD ON ARRIVAL “LOOMING PLOT”!

On one “DR ADOLPHUS OFONZE, whom they quoted to have said something, is simply a MEDDLESOME INTERLOPER, as he is not a Member of the IMO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY (IMHA), to meddle in their internal affairs!

KENNEDY IBEH, who lost his 3RD TERM Seat at the Tribunal, and was saved by the COURT OF APPEAL, should have known by now that there is a LIMIT TO HIS DESPERATION!

Already, BARR KENNEDY IBEH has hypnotized Two (2) Irritant Members of the IMO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY (IMHA), whom he has Deceptively Promised the unavailable Positions of “DEPUTY SPEAKER” AND “MAJORITY LEADER”!

Hahahahahahahahaha

And only recently, he was DETAINED BY THE IMO POLICE COMMAND FOR THREATENING HIS WIFE WITH A GUN and it took the Personal intervention of a very high ranking Member of the 3R Administration,, to secure his RELEASE!

Part of the real reason(s) why BARR KENNEDY IBEH ‘s latest adventure, including also, heavily paying Media Outlets to begin to Pen nonsense against the Sensibilities of the IMO ASSEMBLY, may not be unconnected with his recent “UNPARLIAMENTARY CONDUCT”, leading to his arrest and Detention, and is afraid that he could be a Subject of investigation by the HOUSE!

That TRUMPETA HOAX OF AN “IMPEACHMENT LOOMS IN IMO ASSEMBLY”, which was targeted at ridiculing the Unsuspecting Public in the Writers negative favour, should be disregarded in its entirety, as the PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY CA NEVER ALLOW THEMSELVES TO BE DISTRACTED!

KA CHINEKE MEZIE OKWU

Apparently not comfortable with the above piece, the camp of Ibe replied

*10TH ASSEMBLY LEADERSHIP IS THE LEAST OF MY CONCERNS AT THIS TIME*

Rt. Hon. Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh.

Nkenke Enyi.

The attention of Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh having been drawn to a very callous and highly irresponsible article published by Frank Nwete at the behest of his paymasters, we have been directed by The Former Speaker and incumbent Member for Obowo State Constituency to write as follows;

1. Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh’s least interest is to be in the Leadership of the 10th House. Infact, he is more committed to his businesses than to politics now even though as is usual with him he is bent on justifying the mandate Obowo people gave him to represent the Constituency for a record third time.

2. That he is sad some desperate characters are wasting their time linking him to any publication in Trumpeta newspaper or any other newspaper which is focused on the politics cum activities of the 10th Assembly. Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh’s posture in the 10th Assembly is one of an ‘Elder’ and rightly, the conscience of the Imo Legislature having the record of the first third term member of the Imo Legislative arm.

3. Once a Speaker always a Speaker. Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh is already among the few who will have the opportunity to preside over Imo State Legislature as Speaker and for this he is already eternally grateful to His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodimma under who’s administration this happened and also to his colleagues of the 9th House. His tenure as Speaker was very eventful and earned constitutional marks that other Legislative Houses in Nigeria copied. Very remarkable was how Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh quickly became an outstanding Member in the Conference if Speakers of Nigeria within the 10 months stay as Speaker. Till today, some of his colleague Speakers who are now Governors, Senators and Federal House Members still make him welcome. One will wonder what else the former Speaker should be worried about and desperate over Speaker or no Speaker.

4. Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh wish that those desperate to hold unto offices in the House will look away from him because he is indeed the least of any ones threat. He holds that the current Speaker Olemgbe is his brother from Ihitte Uboma who is doing his best to cope with his deliverables and can only get good advice and support from him as a brother and predecessor nothing less.

5. It is common knowledge that our dear Governor Sen. Hope Uzodimma suffered a lot in the hands of blackmailers, falsehood peddlers, lions in sheep clothing’s and callous characters parading as friends and well-wishers whereas in fact they are the ones doing terrible things that negatively affect the image of his Government. They may just let him breathe and allow him relate with Imo people with objective parameters in this his concluding tenure.

6. Finally, Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh wishes to seize this medium to express his loyalty to The Speaker of the House of Assembly Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe and to all 10th Assembly Members but to clearly state that he is not interested in discussing anything about the politics of the 10th Assembly with any Member. Therefore the Leadership may have to look elsewhere if they feel threatened.

7. Glory to God.

*Nkenkenyi Media*

28/1/2024