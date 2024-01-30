With NPFL currently on break after the end of match day 19 encounters across the nation, defending champions still have one outstanding game to decide against arch rivals, Rivers United.

Enyimba who recorded their 3rd away victory during the match day 19 encounter at Ibadan knows they must go into Tuesday’s game against the “Pride of Rivers” with caution.

The People’s Elephant Assistant Gaffer, Coach Yemi Olarenwaju in his post match interview with Enyimba Media acknowledged the tie would be a tough encounter.

He however expressed that his boys are ready and Ani Henry Ozoemena buttressed that the recent away victory will motivate them to go for a positive result in Port Harcourt.

“Yeah we know it’s going to be a tough game, Rivers United are competing for every available point in their outstanding games so they can come up on the log.

“It’s going to be a competitive game and I think we are ready for the game”. Olarenwaju asserted.

“We came back from 3SC picking three points there and we know Rivers United is not a team to toy with.

“We will face them on Tuesday and definitely we are coming back home with something”. Ozoemena promised.

The NPFL match day 13 encounter which has suffered double postponement was originally slated for December 17, 2024 but was shifted owing to Rivers United engagement in this seasons CAF Confederation cup games but the game also had to be moved to Tuesday January 30, 2024 after the Port Harcourt side complained that Sunday January 27th date wasn’t visible.

The South South/South East derby has seen the rival teams since 2016 meet on 17 occasions with the home side winning 7 times leaving the League defending champions with 4 wins just as 6 encounters ended in a draw.

Rivers United takes on the 9 time League champions on Tuesday January 30, 2024 at the Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt by 4pm in a postponed NPFL match day 13 encounter.