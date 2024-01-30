Unknown Gunmen Resurfaces In Imo, Kill Two Police Men, Passersby 

In what appears to be a welcome back strike to appreciate the new year, suspected unknown gunmen yesterday caused another panic session in Imo State.

Reminiscent of their attacks on security operatives to mark the regular Monday sit-at-home, a bloodbath was witnessed yesterday at the Ohii end of Owerri -Orlu Road, in Mbaitolu LGA of the State.

According to reports, the suspected unknown gunmen attacked a police team on checkpoint and killed two in the process while not less than four civilians are feared dead arising from stray bullets shots.

Though, a clearer picture of what transpired and number of deaths recorded couldn’t be ascertained as at press time, Trumpeta learnt that the unknown gunmen attacked a police team and in the ensuing shoot out two policemen were killed while civilians hit by stray bullet at a gas station are also on danger list.

So far motorists and residents have deserted the area after the election incident as security men comprising soldiers have been deployed to maintain security of lives and property.

It would be recalled that late last year, suspected gunmen attacked and killed two policemen at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise killing a DPO in the process.

Similarly, last year witnessed plethora of gunshots incidents between security operatives and unknown gunmen that resulted to several deaths.

Remarkably, the Ohii junction incident appears to be the first major skirmishes between security operatives and unknown gunmen in Imo State