IMSU Stinks Over Non Uniformity of Certificates After Graduation

. Despite High Cost, Graduates Wait for Years to Collect Transcripts

The Imo State University, IMSU, is in the news for bad reasons. This time, it is related to manner to type of Certificates handed to graduating students and number of years fresh graduates stay before getting their transcript.

Trumpeta recent investigation in the institution revealed that there is no uniformity in the type of Certificates graduates of the school obtain upon completion of their studies.

Samples obtained by our reporter showed that instead of having a distinct character, shape, colour and semblance expected to be the trademark of government owned higher institution similar to what is obtained in other places, that of IMSU is varied and in different dimensions.

Worse still, it was noticed that in some cases unknown persons signed on behalf of the Registrar which may put the graduands in trouble about the authenticity of the certificates obtained from the institution. This is predominant in the statement of results.

For instance, it was noticed that IMSU statement of result for 2020 graduates are different in sizes and shapes including colour background to that of 2023, thereby creating fears in the minds of the holders about the authenticity.

In one of the certificates handed to a graduate, Trumpeta it was spotted where a signature was appended to it on behalf of the Registrar of the institution.

More sickening is the delay in the process of getting the relevant certificates and issuance of Transcript.

Trumpeta learnt that despite the high cost the school impose on graduates for these, beneficiaries wait for long to get the services paid for and pass through unruly behavior of most of the officials at the clearance/bursary tables.

Efforts this newspaper made to get the authorities of IMSU speak on the matter proved abortive as the information unit wasn’t available to speak on the matter when contacted.