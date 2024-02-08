Criminals Torment ITC Premises At Arugo Park, Onitsha Road, Owerri

Since relocating to Arugo park area of Onitsha road in Owerri, Management and Staff of the Imo Transport Company, ITC, are living in difficult times occasioned by the menace of criminals.

ITC owned by the Imo State Government moved from the MCC/Uratta Road in Ikenegbu area of the state capital to the Arugo end of the Onitsha Road.

Reports available to Trumpeta have it that on daily basis, there are incidents of criminals making life difficult at the location.

It was learnt that regularly the criminals not only steal essential items at the premises but also make away with building materials like aluminum windows and doors.

The activities of the criminals have made some of the windows and doors in many of the offices open robbery spree.

Luck was said to have ran out of the suspected criminals few days ago when the ITC security men and officials of security agencies carried out a raid at a hideout near the area.

The raid yielded dividends with recovery of stolen items alongside some suspects apprehended.

Workers of ITC are living in fear at the premises as they are scared of attack by the criminals.