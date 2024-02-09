How Anambra-Born Billionaire Allegedly Died Over Super Eagles Disallowed Goal

Anambra-born billionaire, Chief Osondu Nwoye, according to reports allegedly died while watching the Super Eagles of Nigeria play against the South African national team.

Nwoye was said to be the richest Igbo businessman based in Ivory Coast before his death.

This was made known in a post by a Facebook user, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, Nwoye was on top of the moon, shouting on top of his voice, when Nigerian striker, Victor Osihmen scored the second goal, which was later cancelled by the Video Assistant Referee, VAR.

It was alleged that the shock of seeing the goal cancelled and a penalty awarded to South Africa was too much to bear for his fragile heart, leading to his collapse inside the stadium.

According to the report, he was immediately rushed to the hospital but all efforts to revive him failed as he was pronounced dead.

