GOOD GOVERNANCE, INFRASTRUCTURE: UZODIMMA LEADS, OTHERS FOLLOW

To majority of people, politics is seen as a seasonal affair, but such belief is countered by an erstwhile Lawmaker that represented Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly in the 8th House, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo, whose understanding of the practice of politics and power strictly hinges on the ability of a public office holder to give an effective service delivery to the Masses.

In elaborating his claim, Nzeruo cited the leadership dexterity of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma in the affairs of governance in Imo State.

Not only that he described Uzodimma as a go-getter whose style of governance has positioned Imo State in the road map for growth and development that other States of the federation borrow some leaf from, he affirmed the first tenure administration under the watch of Governor Hope Uzodimma as a huge success given the litany of projects recorded so far.

Believing that the second administration would further consolidate on the goals of the first tenure, Chief Nkenna Nzeruo tasked all hands to be on deck in giving the governor the undivided support needed to govern the State seamlessly to greater heights.

“What other States are jubilating today is what our own Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma had done for us Imolites in his first tenure and with more of the projects underway in his second tenure”, said he.

Take note of the most of the notable achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma in his first tenure (2020-2024).

1. HEALTH CARE:

a. 305 Primary Health Care Center renovations.

b. Reconstruction of Imo State Specialist Center.

c. Construction of Imo State Civil Servant’s Health care facility.

d. Establishment of Imo State Civil service health insurance scheme.

e. COVID 19 Isolation Center.

f. 27 Imo State Mobile Clinics.

g. Revitalization of Umuguma General Hospital.

h. Provision of 27 ambulances.

i. Attracted the proposed infection prevention and control centre at Imsuth to be built by Seplat.

j. Construction of gigantic General Hospitals in the three ISOPADEC Areas of Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta, Oru East LGAs.

2. CIVIL SERVICE REFORM:

a. Provision of free public shuttle buses to the civil servants.

b. Establishment of Imo State Civil Service Health Insurance Scheme.

c. Construction of Imo State Civil Servant’s Health Care facility.

d. Provision of cars to Permanent Secretaries and Judges.

e. Establishment of Imo State Data Management Centre.

f. Training and re-training of Civil Servants.

g. Promotion of Civil Servants which was last done in 2013.

h. Payment of 13th month salary which has never been done in the history of Imo State.

3. PROMPT PAYMENT OF PENSIONS AND GRATUITIES.

4. EDUCATION:

a. Construction of new Imo State Polytechnic Omuma.

b. Reconstruction of Imo State University Teaching Hospital, IMSUTH, Orlu.

c. 305 School renovations.

d. Imo State College of Medicine.

e. Construction of Imo State University department of Pharmacy.

f. Upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to a University status.

g. Bid to establish Orlu and Okigwe branches of Government College.

5. ON HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT:

a. Imo State Youths Entrepreneurship Workshop.

b. Spice making Skill Acquisition For Imo Women.

c. Imo Youths Cosmetology, Computer, Fashion and Design Skills Acquisition Program.

d. Empowerment of 15 thousand Imo youths with 250 thousand naira start-up capital.

e. Empowerment of 5000 Imo youths with smart android phones for digital economy.

f. Skillupimo program that has empowered Imo indigenes with Laptops for start-up.

6. INFRASTRUCTURE:

a. Construction and reconstruction of 64 roads across Imo state including Orlu/Owerri, Owerri/Okigwe roads.

b. Reconstruction of Imo state House of Assembly complex with the state-of-the-art equipping.

c. Construction of Imo state new Exco Hall.

d. Reconstruction of Imo State Governor’s lodge.

d. Imo State Urban renewal program.

e. Construction of balloon technology for erosion control.

f. Construction of the Oguta-Omuma-Okporo road ongoing.

g. Secondary School Blocks in almost all the Wards in the 3 LGAs of ISOPADEC (Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru East).

7. ECONOMY:

a. Construction of new Eke-Ukwu market.

b. Recovery of Imo Standard shoe.

c. Establishment of Imo State fashion hub.

d. Improve IGR from #500m monthly to #2B.

e. Dredging of the Orashi River.

f. The vision of making Oguta a Trade Fair zone.

8. SECURITY:

a. Special assistance to victims of insecurity.

b. Provision of over 300 security vans and more.

c. Provision of special security vans to NPF.

d. Prioritizing the welfare and safety of Imo residents.

9: LEGISLATION:

a. Law to establish the Imo State Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and other related matters.

b. Establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.

c. Imo State Administration Of Criminal bill No 2 of 2020 (ISACJL, 2020).

d. Imo State Revenue Administration (Amendment) law 2020.

e. Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) law.

f. Establish the Imo Security Organization to complement the efforts of the Federal Security agencies in the maintenance of law and order.

g. The land Administration and Imo Geographic establishment services.

h. Repealed the law which stops former Governors, their deputies and Speakers and deputies from receiving pensions and gratuities.

i. Licensing and Control of Oil Mills in Imo State.

j. Traditional Institutions, Community Government Council and other matters thereof (the law is meant to repeal the draconian Community Government Council (CGC) law.

k. Imo waste management law.

10. PUBLIC UTILITY:

a. Revitalization of Otammiri water scheme.

b. Installation of over 10,000 street lights across the state

c. Establishment of Imo state emergency call centre.

d. Revitalization of Orlu/Isieke/ power line.

e. Revitalization of Owerri sub station.

f. Rural electrification program.

g. Establishment of Imo state waste management and recycling agency.

11. RECOVERY:

a. Recovery of Eastern Palm University and its conversion to K.O Mbadiwe University, Ogboko.

b. Recovery of 33 oil wells belonging to Imo State.

c. Recovery of over 2 hectares of land and other public facilities belonging to the State government.

d. Recovery of Imo State advance school of Nursing Orlu.

e. Recovery of new market Amakohia.

f. Recovery of Royal Spring Palm.

12. AGRICULTURE:

a. Rehabilitation of Adapalm.

b. Rehabilitation of Achara-ubo farm.

c. Lunching of one youth one farm project.

13. SPORTS:

a. Recovery of Imo State Dan Anyiam. Stadium with Bets International Facilities

b. Trophies won by the Heartland Football Club and Queens.

c. Four Imo women called up for the Super Falcons at the Women World Cup 2023.

REGARDLESS that the second tenure is barely two months old, the governor has set work in motion through the approval of the following gigantic project;

a. Proposed construction of the Assumpta roundabout flyover in the heart of Owerri for the aim of easing off traffic.

b. Ongoing renovation of the Dan Anyiam stadium.

c. The building and energizing of the Gas plant for electricity generation for the entire Imo State, sited at Ohaji area of the State.

d. Crime free 2023 yuletide season and the holistic approach to arresting the insecurity menace in most of the volatile places in Imo State as evident in the resumption of businesses at the foremost Eke-ututu market in Orsu LGA which went inactive as a result of security lapse in the area.

Among other achievements too numerous to mention.

