Ahead Race For Uzodinma’s Successor: War Over Imo Charter of Equity Begins, As The Zones Battle

.Nlemigbo Says Its Owerri Zone Turn, Ex Lawmaker Insists It’s a Dollar Game

By Okey Alozie

Even as the race is about four years away, bickering concerning which zone will produce Governor Hope Uzodinma, successor in 2027 has commenced as divergent views dominate discussions on the matter.

At different fora and events, the issue of which Zone is entitled to produce the next Governor has been a matter of serious concern to political Stakeholders in the State.

While Owerri Zone continues to make claims that it is their turn, Okigwe Zone is not left out, even Orlu zone.

At a public function to mark the birthday celebration of a prominent politician in Imo State, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo who clocked 70 years old on Sunday, the dominant discussion at the event held at Arizona Hotel on Porthacourt Road Owerri was the issue of charter of Equity.

At the end, the Chief Celebrant, Nlemigbo kick-started the quest when he posited that it will be the turn of Owerri Zone in 2027.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that the political big wigs from the three political Zones of Imo State were physically present when Chief Nlemigbo made the submission.

In his words “We have secured the charter of equity for Owerri Zone because it is their turn to produce the next Governor of Imo State and it is not negotiable at all.

“In as much as we want the best person to become the Governor of Imo State it is also good for us to give each Zone a chance to produce Governor inline with the charter of equity as agreed in 1999.

“Humphrey Anumudu was at the fore front in 1999 Governorship race but the charter of equity as at that time was designed to favour Orlu Zone.

“After Orlu, Okigwe produced the next Governor. Now it is the turn of Owerri Zone”, Chief Nlemigbo declared.

He warned people of Owerri Zone not to insult or abuse Governor Hope Uzodinma, adding that you can’t become Governor by attacking the incumbent.

Speaking further, the former People Democratic Party (PDP) and later of All Progressive Congress (APC) stated that Hope Uzodinma will not destroy the Charter of Equity which he is part of, adding that Senator Hope Uzodinma is prepared to take Imo people to the Promised Land.

Former lawmaker that represented Ideato South in Imo House of Assembly, Hon Lary Ajaero.

In his own submission advised Owerri zone to be very careful in their decision making. He hinted that Orlu zone will raise eyesbrow if a wrong person is presented from Owerri zone.

He however declared that Imo guber 2027 will be a Dollar Business “No Zone will get the ticket on a platter of gold” he said.

Okigwe Leaders in their own speech made it clear that the charter of equity must stand with a caveat.

The Leaders maintained that the person to become governor in 2024 must be generally acceptable by all the Zones.