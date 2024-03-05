Imo Residents Resort To Tap Water,  As Pure Water Price Goes High

As the cost of sachet water, commonly known as ‘pure water’, skyrockets in Imo State, residents are increasingly turning to tap water as an alternative.

The Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) recently warned of an impending price hike for sachet water due to rising production costs, prompting concerns among consumers.

While the association set the price for a bag of sachet water at N350, some retailers are selling it for as high as N500, exacerbating the financial burden on residents.

In areas like Orlu LGA, the scarcity of distributors has further driven up prices, with a bag of sachet water fetching N500 and a single sachet selling for N50.

The scarcity of distributors in certain areas, compounded by security concerns, has left residents grappling with inflated prices and limited access to affordable drinking water.

Many residents, faced with the prospect of exorbitant prices, have resorted to carrying plastic bottles filled with tap water from their homes.

A resident, who spoke to reporter emphasized the need for cost-cutting measures amid the prevailing economic challenges.

She highlighted the exorbitant costs associated with purchasing sachet water, especially for individuals who consume multiple sachets daily.

“I cannot buy a sachet of pure water for N50 when I know I take three sachets at a go.