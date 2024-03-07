Ohakim Chairs Imo Newspaper Publishers Association INPA Award

. As Eziopara Anyanwu Is Honoured

A former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim is billed to chair the luncheon/award ceremony of the Imo Newspaper Publishers Association, INPA.

The ceremony holds at the main hall of the De-Legends Hotel Owerri on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1:00pm.

During the event, a renowned frieght forwarder, Eziopara Ben Anyanwu will be garlanded as the Man of the Year 2023 of the INPA.

Eziopara Ben Anyanwu is a native of Umuchoko-Egbelu Obube, in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

He is the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Chris Ben Group which has interest in Logistics, Freight forwarding, Agriculture and Real Estate.

According to a statement endorsed by the Chairman of the INPA, Chief Declan Anaele, Eziopara Anyanwu was nominated for the award because of his contributions to the socio-political engineering of Owerri Federal Constituency.

Chief Anaele further disclosed that it was the people of Imo State who picked Eziopara Anyanwu and requested the publishers union to honour him.

He assured that INPA would continue to support individuals and group as well as governments that work for the emancipation of the people of the state.

Dignitaries expected at the ceremony include the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; former Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Prince Ford Ozumba; and the Traditional Ruler of Egbelu Obube Autonomous Community, Eze J. O. Nwaogu as Royal Father of the day.

Others are the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in the state, Comrade Uchechukwugaemezu Nwigwe and Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Imo State Council, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma.

Meanwhile, eminent persons have congratulated Eziopara Ben Anyanwu on the conferment of ‘Man of the Year 2023’ award on him by the Imo Newspaper Publishers Association, INPA.

Top dignitaries who have sent their goodwill messages include Prince Lemmy Akakem, Deputy Chairman, Imo State Council of Elders.

Prince Akakem eulogized Eziopara Anyanwu for his doggedness, astuteness and resilience in entrenching an organized reform in the political sector, social and economic landscape of Owerri Federal Constituency.

Prince Akakem, who holds the chieftaincy title of Okpataozuoha added that the honour being done on Eziopara Anyanwu by the INPA is well deserved.

On his part, Nze Ayo Kingsley Oparaocha informed that he was suffused in joy when the news filtered in about the award on Eziopara Anyanwu.

The Uga 11 of Ulakwo Community described the honour as fitting considering the awardee’s massive input at enhancing lives of people in communities in Owerri Federal Constituency.

Also speaking, Chief Gozie Okaro and Barrister Ambrose Unaeze praised the awardee for improving lives and pushing for equity in the governance of Imo State.

Adding his voice, Mr. Hector Nnadi urged Eziopara Anyanwu not to relent in his contributions to the enhancement of the lives of people and generations unborn.

Nze Daniel Chukwuemeka Opara prayed God to strengthen and protect the awardee so he could continue to be of service to mankind.

Nze Eke Collins and Dr. Charlie Nzeakor rejoiced with the awardee, describing the award as well-deserved 1even as they prayed God to continue to shower him with his blessings.