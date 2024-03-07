Appeal Court Affirms Abure As Labour Party Nat Chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld Julius Abure as the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), overturning a previous decision by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that restrained him and two others from holding national positions within the party.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, the Appellate Court ruled that the FCT High Court had overstepped its jurisdiction in the matter, setting aside its earlier decision.

Furthermore, the Court of Appeal ordered a cost of One million Naira to be paid in favor of Abure and against Lamidi Apapa, the respondent in the case.

Previously, Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court had granted an ex-parte order prohibiting Abure and the two other national officers from assuming leadership positions within the party on allegations of document forgery. However, the Appellate Court overturned this ruling, determining that Abure’s appeal had merit.

The legal battle between Abure and Apapa intensified after the 2023 presidential election, where LP’s Peter Obi finished third. Abure’s leadership has been challenged by Apapa, resulting in ongoing legal disputes.

On March 21, 2024, Abure was arrested in Benin City, Edo State, under controversial circumstances. Videos circulated online depicted him being manhandled by police officers, while LP supporters attempted to prevent his arrest.

The police cited charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offenses for his arrest. However, following protests by LP members, Abure was released on bail the following day.