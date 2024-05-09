Uzodinma To Appoint Caretaker Committees In 27 Local Government Areas

By Okey Alozie

Even as the Local Government election is not certain to be conducted this year in Imo State, we gathered from a reliable sources that Governor Hope Uzodinma is on the move to appoint Caretaker Committees to manage the affairs of the council.

Following the desolution of the Sole Administrators of the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State and subsequent handover to Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) more than 3 months ago, things are said to be nose diving in Imo Local Government Areas.

As a result of that, concerned citizens of the State had complained against the DAGs for not managing the affairs of the councils very well.

Against this backdrop, the Governor now is said to be considering it necessary as a matter of urgency to appoint Caretaker Committees in each of the Local Government Areas to manage the affairs of the councils.

This time, some of the SOLADs who did well will be reappointed while those that did not perform well will be sent out completely.

The Political Leaders have started nominating their loyalists for the Caretaker Committee job as we gathered, in few days time, those names shortlisted will be made public.

The Caretaker Committees will last upto December 31st 2024 after which Council polls will be conducted.

The list of Board members and their Chairmen will also be made public soon, Trumpeta learnt.