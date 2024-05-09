Retired Imo Workers Jubilate Over Payment Of Gratuities

By Okey Alozie

More than 3,000 Imo State Workers have received their gratuity since two weeks now.

Some of retired workers who got their gratuities running into millions of naira gave kudos to Governor Hope Uzodinma who initiated the payment. They also thanked the office of Accountant General of the State for doing a good job as well as making sure that Government directives were followed.

Junior retired workers whose gratuities are less N3m first started receiving their pay and later the senior retired workers started getting their own jumbo gratuity.

Some of the retired workers who got their gratuity have organized for a special thanksgiving this coming Sunday.

It would be recalled that when Governor Hope Uzodinma visited workers at the State Secretariat Owerri to flag off distribution of palliatives recently, he announced that very soon he will start paying gratuity to retired workers of Imo State. On the 1st of May 2024 worker’s day celebration, the Governor announced that he had started paying gratuity and those who received money confirmed what he said.

Right now Trumpeta learnt, almost all the retired Imo workers are said to have received their gratuity.

Our roving reporter observed that families of retired Imo workers are now very happy. The retired Imo workers are now showering praises on Governor Hope Uzodinma on daily bases.