Rebuild Imo Movement Unveils Officials Logo, Opens Offices In Wards, LGAs.

The major and leading political Movement in the state, Rebuild Imo Movement, has unveiled her logo. The logo which has spots of uniqueness is a signpost of strategic partnership for the rebuilding of Imo state.

The logo of the Movement which has four hands joined together is a symbol of people’s united determination to partner and identify with other progressive forces who share the same ideals and aspirations of promoting good governance and democratic principles in the state.

The vision of rebuilding the state into a strong, united and progressive community is encapsulated in the logo which defines the ideological concept of the Movement and general aspirations of progressive-minded Imolites.

The artistic design with green colour background and a touch of white colour with four hands holding each other symbolise strategic partnership, robust engagement and exceptional determination to rebuild Imo which is conspicuously designed in the logo as a premium.