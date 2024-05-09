Imo PDP Inaugurates 17 Man State Caretaker Members

By Nkama Chioma

In line with the recent mass exit of relevant stakeholders from the party on Wednesday 8th May2024, the PDP enlarged Exco members and stakeholders met at the party’s Secretariat and inaugurated new sets of individuals as members of the new PDP enlarged Exco committee.

Speaking at the event the caretaker Committee Chairman Sir Chidi Dike mentioned that it is with pleasure that he accepted to serve alongside with other members of the committee in the most successful party in Nigeria and Africa.

Continuing, he stated that this new development that has taken place is a sure indication that Imo PDP has shown capacity and propensity to move ahead knowing full well that the goal is in sight.

The acting chairman emphatically stated that the party will unveil its programmes which will aim to disabuse the minds of many doubting Thomas’s.

Representing the National Secretary of the party Chief Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, Dr Arthur Bruno Ekwelem who is the principal secretary to PDP National Secretary said ,that through this move , democracy has come to stay in Imo PDP as the people will have choice to decide who will be their leader as the days of oppression are over.

He mentioned ,that before the party’s congress there would be revalidation of membership exercise and as such ,members should ensure they register at their ward level.

The South East Zonal Secretary Sir James Ugwu who represented the National vice chairman high chief Dr .Ali Odefa of the national working Committee led in the Inauguration and swearing in of the committee member’s.

The meeting was well attended by party faithful in the state.